Where Could A Stan Lee Cameo Fit In Agatha All Along? Kathryn Hahn And The Cast Have Perfect Suggestions
I think the beloved comics legend would've loved this show.
In some ways, it’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly six years since the death of Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee. Fans have been without the famed writer and publisher’s creative prowess as well as his sharp wit and warm personality. Not only that, but the masses have no longer been treated to Lee’s signature cameos. Still, it’s interesting to wonder how he could’ve popped up in Marvel Cinematic Universe productions released after his passing. CinemaBlend posed that question to the cast of the new show Agatha All Along, and Kathryn Hahn and the cast had some great suggestions.
Throughout the duration of the MCU’s Infinity Saga, Stan Lee appeared in various roles, thanks to his delightful cameos. He played a truck driver in Thor, a postman in Captain America: Civil War and (thanks in part to de-aging tech) portrayed a hippie in Avengers: Endgame. So how exactly would he have fit into the audience-pleasing Agatha All Along? Well, when our own Sean O’Connell posed the question to Kathryn Hahn, she threw out a pitch that’s honestly perfect:
As Sean mentioned, there’s always fanfiction. He also posed that same question to showrunner Jac Schaeffer. The EP, who also spoke to us about Episode 1’s “eat my ass, chief” (which she thought would be scrapped) had a tough time coming up with a Lee cameo. However, Schaeffer did share one funny suggestion:
Jac Schaeffer’s show promises some scares for audiences, so it actually would’ve been fitting for “Stan the Man” to humorously jump from behind a tree and scare the titular witch or a member of her coven. Schaeffer’s fellow producer, Mary Livanos, went in a different direction with her idea. Instead of pitching the late comics writer as a spectre of some sort, she opined that he could take on a more grounded role:
I can definitely imagine a scene in which Stan Lee (while in character) walks by the foundation of the home Wanda Maximoff was to share with Vision and mutters, “Darn, witch.” Such a scene would even be made better if Agatha and/or Teen were also in the vicinity when Lee’s character said it. In all honesty, Lee could’ve appeared on the show in a myriad of ways if he were still with us, and it’s fun to think about them.
Ahead of his death, Stan Lee said he relished his cameos, as they allowed him the opportunity to truly feel like an actor for “12 seconds.” His brief big-screen appearances certainly never disappointed, and I’m glad that he enjoyed doing them as much as many enjoyed watching them. As time goes on, I’ll continue to imagine how Lee could’ve popped up in recently released and upcoming Marvel TV shows and movies. I see it as a sweet way to keep the man’s memory alive in my mind.
You can catch new episodes of Agatha All Along when they debut on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT for anyone with a Disney+ subscription. Also, be sure to check out the 2024 TV schedule for other spooky fare that’s airing this fall.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.