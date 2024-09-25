Where Could A Stan Lee Cameo Fit In Agatha All Along? Kathryn Hahn And The Cast Have Perfect Suggestions

In some ways, it’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly six years since the death of Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee . Fans have been without the famed writer and publisher’s creative prowess as well as his sharp wit and warm personality. Not only that, but the masses have no longer been treated to Lee’s signature cameos. Still, it’s interesting to wonder how he could’ve popped up in Marvel Cinematic Universe productions released after his passing. CinemaBlend posed that question to the cast of the new show Agatha All Along , and Kathryn Hahn and the cast had some great suggestions.

Throughout the duration of the MCU’s Infinity Saga, Stan Lee appeared in various roles, thanks to his delightful cameos. He played a truck driver in Thor, a postman in Captain America: Civil War and (thanks in part to de-aging tech) portrayed a hippie in Avengers: Endgame. So how exactly would he have fit into the audience-pleasing Agatha All Along ? Well, when our own Sean O’Connell posed the question to Kathryn Hahn, she threw out a pitch that’s honestly perfect:

It would have been amazing if he was in [Agatha’s] house as one of the old portraits and his eyes followed us everywhere up and down the stairs. … Why did I think of that just now? See, this is the story of my life. … That I just come up — it’s in the can! Why wasn’t I coming up with it then?

As Sean mentioned, there’s always fanfiction. He also posed that same question to showrunner Jac Schaeffer. The EP, who also spoke to us about Episode 1’s “eat my ass, chief” (which she thought would be scrapped) had a tough time coming up with a Lee cameo. However, Schaeffer did share one funny suggestion:

Oh, gosh. I mean… behind one of the trees? You know, ‘Boo!’ Like, I don’t know. I would have to really give that some thought.

Jac Schaeffer’s show promises some scares for audiences, so it actually would’ve been fitting for “Stan the Man” to humorously jump from behind a tree and scare the titular witch or a member of her coven. Schaeffer’s fellow producer, Mary Livanos, went in a different direction with her idea. Instead of pitching the late comics writer as a spectre of some sort, she opined that he could take on a more grounded role:

Oh my gosh, what a great question. Perhaps a weary Westview resident, who, just like the rest of our Westview folks, is a little taken aback and exhausted by all the strange happenings that seem to take place in their town.

I can definitely imagine a scene in which Stan Lee (while in character) walks by the foundation of the home Wanda Maximoff was to share with Vision and mutters, “Darn, witch.” Such a scene would even be made better if Agatha and/or Teen were also in the vicinity when Lee’s character said it. In all honesty, Lee could’ve appeared on the show in a myriad of ways if he were still with us, and it’s fun to think about them.

Ahead of his death, Stan Lee said he relished his cameos , as they allowed him the opportunity to truly feel like an actor for “12 seconds.” His brief big-screen appearances certainly never disappointed, and I’m glad that he enjoyed doing them as much as many enjoyed watching them. As time goes on, I’ll continue to imagine how Lee could’ve popped up in recently released and upcoming Marvel TV shows and movies. I see it as a sweet way to keep the man’s memory alive in my mind.

You can catch new episodes of Agatha All Along when they debut on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT for anyone with a Disney+ subscription . Also, be sure to check out the 2024 TV schedule for other spooky fare that’s airing this fall.