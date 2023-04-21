Why Ana De Armas Replaced Scarlett Johansson In Ghosted, And How Her John Wick Spinoff Helped Make It Happen

Hollywood is driven by schedules. Want to know when that movie you have been dying to see is finally coming out? We have a full schedule of Upcoming 2023 movies . Are you a studio looking for the best release window? Check the schedule. Are you a producer hoping to land the ideal director or cast members? You are beholden to their schedules. This is something that Ghosted director Dexter Fletcher discovered when he was working with Chris Evans to nail down a co-star. Originally, Ghosted was meant to be a Marvel reunion of sorts, casting Scarlett Johansson opposite the Captain America actor. But Scarlett Johansson had to exit the movie , and now we have more details as to why. Read on as you wait for the movie to arrive on AppleTV+ later this week.

Chris Evans has a rich history with both ladies, having appeared alongside Scarlett Johansson in countless Marvel stories that you will encounter if you ever try to watch the Marvel movies in order . But Evans and Ana De Armas also turned heads as members of the first Knives Out cast. See where they placed on our ranking of the five best Knives Out performances . So the moment that Johansson had to drop Ghosted, Evans rang up De Armas, according to Dexter Fletcher, who went on to elaborate:

Chris is a great guy, and much loved by everyone he works with. So when things didn't quite work out with Scarlett, which was his other great plan, I think (Ana) was his next go-to sort of… I mean, I said to him, ‘What about Ana?’ And he was on the phone with her within the next three seconds.

But Fletcher confirms Scarlett Johansson was the option in the planning stages of Ghosted. Only, those aforementioned schedules (so troublesome) came into play. The director continued:

When (Evans) came to me, and we were talking about it with Skydance, they were like, ‘Okay, we really think there's a good chance that Scarlett…’ She was certainly engaged, and Chris and her had been speaking about it. The conversation got to a certain point, but then she had to make a choice, and another project moved. And so we didn't fit into her window. But then Ballerina moved, and we did fit into Ana's window. So it was one of those things. It's the choice between a rock and a hard place. I mean, I wasn't going to complain about either options.