Why Ana De Armas Replaced Scarlett Johansson In Ghosted, And How Her John Wick Spinoff Helped Make It Happen
Hollywood is driven by schedules. Want to know when that movie you have been dying to see is finally coming out? We have a full schedule of Upcoming 2023 movies. Are you a studio looking for the best release window? Check the schedule. Are you a producer hoping to land the ideal director or cast members? You are beholden to their schedules. This is something that Ghosted director Dexter Fletcher discovered when he was working with Chris Evans to nail down a co-star. Originally, Ghosted was meant to be a Marvel reunion of sorts, casting Scarlett Johansson opposite the Captain America actor. But Scarlett Johansson had to exit the movie, and now we have more details as to why. Read on as you wait for the movie to arrive on AppleTV+ later this week.
Chris Evans has a rich history with both ladies, having appeared alongside Scarlett Johansson in countless Marvel stories that you will encounter if you ever try to watch the Marvel movies in order. But Evans and Ana De Armas also turned heads as members of the first Knives Out cast. See where they placed on our ranking of the five best Knives Out performances. So the moment that Johansson had to drop Ghosted, Evans rang up De Armas, according to Dexter Fletcher, who went on to elaborate:
But Fletcher confirms Scarlett Johansson was the option in the planning stages of Ghosted. Only, those aforementioned schedules (so troublesome) came into play. The director continued:
Because as you will see when you check Ghosted (opens in new tab) out, Chris Evans can spark chemistry with virtually any actor, and he falls into a comfortable rhythm with Ana De Armas basically from the opening of this film. And the movie takes audiences to some unexpected places as it tells the story of a needy farmer (Evans) who thinks the beautiful girl he met at the Farmer’s Market is blowing him off. It might not make our current list of the best movies available on AppleTV+ in the moment, but if you are fans of the actors, you should press play starting on Friday, April 21.
