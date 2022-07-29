Why Corbin Bleu Was Excited To Play ‘A Bit Of An Ass’ In High School Musical Season 3
Corbin Bleu was excited to break free.
Spoilers ahead for the Season 3 premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, “Happy Campers.”
While summer is halfway over, the break is just beginning for the Wildcats on Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The third season just had its premiere, following the group to a summer camp that includes a celebrity guest. Original HSM star Corbin Bleu appears in this season as himself, though a slightly different version where he's a bit is egotistical. But the actor was actually excited about playing an "ass."
In an interview with CinemaBlend’s own Sarah El-Mahmoud, Corbin Bleu spoke all about playing an “ass” in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (opens in new tab). In the premiere episode, he was less than willing to help out with the camp’s musical. Instead he noted to Jason Earles’ camp director character that although he is directing the documentary about the show that will be on Disney+ (opens in new tab) (very meta), he is not going to spend his time directing the actual musical. And Bleu was excited about poking some fun at himself:
One would think that with someone appearing on a show as themselves, they would be themselves, so it was definitely a surprise, though funny, to see Corbin Bleu in a role fans would not expect. It should be interesting to see how it plays out in the rest of the season and how else Bleu will surprise fans.
Bleu also revealed that, like many shows and movies, not everything was in the script. Although he didn’t get into too many details about it, he did admit that there were some lines that were improvised, which even proved more how well of a jerk he can play when he’s very likely nice in real-life:
Corbin Bleu is the third High School Musical star to appear in the series, following both Kaycee Stroh and Lucas Grabeel, who appeared in the first season. While Grabeel guest starred as himself, Stroh actually played a member of the school board. Considering how much the original movie seres means to people, it was a pleasant surprise, regardless.
Speaking of appearances, fans have been hoping that two more HSM stars will return to the halls of East High. Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron both recently visited the real East High in Salt Lake City, Utah, at different times, and Efron also expressed interest in returning to the HSM franchise. So perhaps this could be the start of something new?
Meanwhile, with the third season officially underway on Disney+, HSMTMTS has already been renewed for a fourth season. The music and nostalgia will continue on, but whether Olivia Rodrigo will return is up in the air. Her character, Nini, has been downgraded to a guest role this season due to Rodrigo being so busy taking over the pop music world. So it’s unknown if that will stick for Season 4.
New episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series drop Wednesdays on Disney+ with a subscription! Be sure to also check out the best shows on Disney+ in the meantime.
