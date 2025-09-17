Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, JLo And More Share Emotional Tributes After Robert Redford's Death

It was a sad day when it was announced that filmmaker/actor Robert Redford passed away in his sleep at the age of 89. He started acting in the 60s, and spent his career starring in movies like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, All The President's Men and Captain America: The Winter Soldier (to name a few), directing films like Ordinary People and Quiz Show, among others, and founding and working on the Sundance Film Festival. He truly left behind a legacy that will be remembered forever, and now, A-list stars like Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, and more have taken the time to pay tribute to the late actor and the effect he had on them.

You can thank Robert Redford for Scarlett Johansson’s acting debut. As a child star, she starred in one of the best horse movies , The Horse Whisperer, in which Redford directed and starred alongside her. The former MCU star made a heartwarming statement to EW, honoring the late actor/director and noting the impact he had on her:

Bob, thank you for your belief in me and for your grace and guidance. You inspired so many artists, me included, to go deeper, to stay present, to push creative boundaries, and to explore further, and for that, we are forever grateful.

Scarlett Johansson credited Redford in her tribute for first teaching her about acting and walking her "through all of the beats" of her Horse Whisperer character. As the JoJo Rabbit star walks in the shoes of a director with Eleanor the Great, Johansson made sure to credit the Santa Monica native for founding Sundance as a space for filmmakers to learn from each other.

Another Marvel alum, Samuel L. Jackson, also had the pleasure of working with the one-time Oscar winner . Robert Redford made his way into the MCU as S.H.I.E.L.D. head Alexander Pierce, sharing screentime with Nick Fury in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The Pulp Fiction actor took to Instagram to share kind words about meeting one of his “heroes” on the MCU set, writing:

It was a dream come true to work on screen with Mr Redford. Sometimes your heroes don’t disappoint & truly are as Great as you imagined. 🙏🏾🙏🏾

Such kind words to send the five-time Golden Globe winner’s way. As heartbreaking as his death is, it appears Jackson looks back on feeling lucky he had the chance to work with a skilled actor he admired. As one of the Snakes on a Plane actor’s 2025 movie releases had him starring in the Western The Unholy Trinity, it feels fitting that one of his latest roles connects back to Redford’s beginning within that same genre.

Among the long list of talented stars who worked with the award-winning star/filmmaker was Jennifer Lopez. She took to her Instagram stories to write about the effect Redford had on her as they worked together in An Unfinished Life:

Heartbroken to hear of Robert Redford's passing. Working with him on 'An Unfinished Life' was such a gift ... his kindness, wisdom, and artistry touched everyone around him and will for generations to come.

Jennifer Lopez’s tribute really highlights what a loving impact Robert Redford had on his co-stars. It’s clear that even though An Unfinished Life wasn’t directed by him, he admirably still took the time to bring his “wisdom” to the Hustlers actress to ensure they made a great project together.

Last but not least, Demi Moore took to her Instagram to throw back to Indecent Proposal, the ‘90s box office hit she and Robert Redford starred in. Her moving caption to the All is Lost actor is sure to leave you in tears:

The world has lost an incredible actor, director, husband, father, friend… Robert’s legacy will live on forever in so many ways and I will carry the many memories we share close to my heart. What I would do for just one more dance ♥️

It’s easy to want to go back to the last moment you shared with a beloved figure and repeat it all over again. But, even as the world mourns for Redford, those who knew him can celebrate the many ways he touched their hearts and the endearing memories he left behind.

Based on the many tributes that talented stars left for Robert Redford, it's clear the BAFTA winner left a huge mark on many who were lucky to know him as well as those who admired his work. Through his countless works of film and the knowledge he brought to his co-stars, I know Redford will forever be remembered.