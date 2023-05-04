Why The Masked Singer’s UFO Still Has Yet To Watch Her Performances Despite Her Success

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer episode "Quarter Finals." Read at your own risk!

The Masked Singer Season 9 is down to just a few competitors left, which says a lot for the remaining talent pool. We've seen a lot of talented Masked Singer competitors eliminated in Season 9, and another one was sent packing in the "Quarter Finals" episode. California Roll managed to outlast UFO in a big showdown, and the latter was unmasked and revealed to be model and internet icon Olivia Culpo. She told CinemaBlend she was proud of her performance, even if she hasn't watched a single second of it yet.

Olivia Culpo took some time out of her busy schedule to speak to me about her exit on The Masked Singer but confessed she still has yet to watch a single episode. Speaking with CinemaBlend, the former Miss USA and Miss Universe revealed that even though she’s in the news a lot, she rarely looks at content that involves her, and that apparently includes The Masked Singer. She shared:

I'm just weird, though. I, like, never read any of my interviews. I never watch any of my things. I haven't watched The Masked Singer yet. I'm going to, I keep saying that I'm going to, but I hate watching myself back, and I hate reading interviews of myself. So, I don't know, I feel like I really do compartmentalize it and I don't really think too much about that stuff, and I feel like it keeps me sane because that is kind of weird.

Olivia Culpo may eventually watch her season of The Masked Singer (and a Hulu subscription is a great way to do that), but still has yet to check out any of her performances as UFO. That's a shame somewhat because she's still unaware of the talented people she's outlasted, which includes La Bamba star Lou Diamond Phillips, who performed the movie's title song for audiences the previous week.

Once she confirmed that she would eventually revisit her performance, I had to know if that was going to be an uncomfortable experience for her. After all, Culpo worked alongside Bella Thorne in the provocative Paradise City and was featured in Lindsay Lohan's Christmas movie The Swing of Things. Despite her time in the limelight, however, Culpo told CinemaBlend that she's still not comfortable reading or watching herself:

I don't like reading my interviews. I don't like watching myself on TV. Ever. I hate it. I hate, like, even listening to my own voice back, I feel like people can relate to that, though, and I would love to know the psychology behind it.

Olivia Culpo may not be the biggest fan of hearing herself perform, but you wouldn't know it based on her performance. It isn't just luck that she made it to the "Quarter Finals" episode, as she had a strong voice that bested fellow competitors Melissa Joan Hart and Alicia Witt with ease. She was also able to make it to her unmasking without being discovered, which was not the case for Witt, who shared that she wanted to hug Ken Jeong after her elimination when he'd guessed her identity.

While her run on The Masked Singer was impressive, Olivia Culpo doesn't believe the experience will lead to any professional music releases. Culpo told CinemaBlend she's content just singing for fun for the time being and doesn't have the same plans for more music on the way like NFL star Keenan Allen, a fellow former Season 9 competitor.

UFO's exit in The Masked Singer Season 9 means that there are only a few competitors left in the running to be crowned the winner, so now is the time to tune in. Check out new episodes on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and see which remaining competitor will be the victor of this exciting season.