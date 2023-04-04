Would The Bachelor’s Zach Shallcross Follow In Sean Lowe’s Footsteps By Getting Married On TV?

Sean Lowe played a pretty big part in Zach Shallcross’ journey on The Bachelor. The Season 17 lead not only provided the Bachelor with the “best advice ever” ahead of the Season 27 premiere, but he appeared multiple times throughout the season to help guide Shallcross, in hopes that the latest Bachelor would find the same long-term success with Kaity Biggar that Lowe has with Catherine Giudici. So will Shallcross also follow in his predecessor's footsteps when it comes to televised nuptials?

Zach Shallcross wrapped up Season 27 of The Bachelor with a three-hour finale, in which the nation saw him get down on one knee and propose to fellow Austin, Texas, resident Kaity Biggar. The two told host Jesse Palmer that since getting engaged , they’ve already talked about moving in together, but has the new couple started wedding planning? Shallcross and Biggar spoke to CinemaBlend’s Nick Venable about what they want for their big day, and when asked if a TV wedding was a possibility, Shallcross replied:

No, I mean, we know it exists. You know, ideally, we talked about we want, like, an intimate personal wedding with close family and friends. I don't know, it's something we may visit. We have nothing set in stone, but it's a conversation for sure.

While no decisions have been made, it does appear that Zach Shallcross and his fiancée have at least had the beginnings of conversations about their eventual big day, with the Bachelor hoping for an intimate ceremony surrounded by friends and family. But it doesn’t sound like they’ve definitively ruled out a TV wedding either, with Shallcross admitting that the possibility exists and it’s definitely at least worth a conversation when they’re closer to that point.

Saying “I do” in front of America would be keeping in line with a season of The Bachelor that echoed that of Sean Lowe in many ways. In addition to the copious shower scenes, Zach Shallcross’ journey ended in Thailand, where Lowe also proposed to Catherine Giudici. Lowe remains the only Bachelor who made it to the altar with the woman he gave his final rose to, and they now share two sons and a daughter. The groom’s father officiated their 2014 ceremony, which aired live on ABC and was attended by numerous members of Bachelor Nation. This January the couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.

Surely Zach Shallcross is hoping to replicate some of that success with Kaity Biggar, however, he learned the hard way during his season that not all of Sean Lowe’s decisions were right for him. During Fantasy Suite week, Shallcross chose to try to remain celibate with his final three women. That plan backfired, and the Season 27 lead spent much of his finale apologizing to runners-up Gabi Elnicki and Ariel Frenkel for his handling of the situation.

Only time will tell if Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar last long enough to make it to their wedding day, and if we’ll get to see them exchange their vows on our screens!