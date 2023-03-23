How to watch Yellowjackets Season 2

Watch Yellowjackets Season 2: preview

Yellowjackets certainly took the world by storm when the show debuted last year in all its all-female, cannibalistic, pagan ritual glory. Lost meets the immaculate vibes of a 90s teen movie and Season 2 is set to pick up right where the first season left off. Read our guide on how to watch Yellowjackets Season 2 online from anywhere below.

Slowly filling in the gaps of what happened when a plane, filled with a high school girls soccer team on their way to a nationals tournament, crashes somewhere in Canada, we jump between the past and the present as Shauna, Misty, Natalie, and Taissa attempt to keep what went on in the woods a secret. But, it turns out, the darkness may very well have followed them home.

Starring Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Thatcher, and Samantha Hanratty will also be returning for Season 2 alongside new arrival Elijah Wood. The Lord of the Rings star will play a citizen detective who entangles himself with Misty. Lauren Ambrose will also join as adult Van (the teenage counterpart played by Liv Hewson).

Promising more wildly screwed up twists and turns (and hopefully some answers along the way too), here's how to watch Yellowstone Season 2 online where you are.

Watch Yellowjackets Season 2 online in the US

Produced and originally aired on the Showtime network, Yellowstones Season 2 will once again find itself on Showtime, with the first episode dropping on Friday, March 24.

While you can sign up to Showtime directly for $10.99 a month, the best value way to get yourself a subscription is through the Paramount Plus bundle (opens in new tab). Pay just $1 more and get both Showtime and Paramount Plus for $11.99 a month, with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) available to new and eligible returning customers.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.

How to watch Yellowjackets Season 2 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas trying to access Showtime or the like, you can still watch Yellowjackets Season 2 just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus and Showtime are only available within the States, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), with the 12-month plan offering the best value

2. Connect to a server - for Showtime via Paramount Plus you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Head over to your stream of choice - in this instance, Paramount Plus

How to watch Yellowjackets Season 2 online around the rest of the world

Elsewhere around the world you can expect to stream Yellowjackets Season 2 through Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) where the service is available, including in the UK, Canada, and Australia. While dates haven't been confirmed for international markets, we're expecting Yellowjackets episodes to arrive concurrently with the States and will endeavour to update once we know more.

In the UK you can get a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab), with plans then starting from £6.99 a month.

Canadians pay from $9.99 a month (opens in new tab), also with a week-long free trial.

It's the same Down Under with a 7-day trial period, thereafter costing from $8.99 a month (opens in new tab).

