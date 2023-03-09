Yellowjackets Season 2 Trailer Reveals First Look At The Girls' Rescue And Builds Up The Cannibalistic Chaos

TV has been experiencing a renaissance for years now, with plenty of film actors going to the small screen in the process. Showtime got a new megahit with the drama Yellowjackets, which became a water cooler show during Season 1 partly thanks to its all-star cast. The trailer for Yellowjackets Season 2 is finally here, revealing the first look at the girls' rescue, and builds up the cannibalistic chaos.

The wait for Season 2 of Yellowjackets has been a hard one, as fans are eager to further unravel the mystery of what went down in the woods all those years ago. Luckily it's nearly upon us, with the full trailer helping to further build anticipation. And it turns out that we're also going to see the team shortly after their rescue, played by that same younger cast. Check it out above.

Is anyone else's head spinning? Let's break down everything we're being shown in this Yellowjackets Season 2 trailer. Right away we're brought back to the Canadian wilderness, with winter weather making the team's survival all the more precarious. Van (Liv Hewson) narrates, teasing the spooky belief system that the girls will seemingly adopt as they eventually take to eating each other.

While it flashes by quickly, this new footage revealed that Season 2 will show the Yellowjackets immediately after their rescue. This is a fascinating wrinkle, and it should be thrilling to see how the survivors eventually make their pact to never share what happened in the woods. This is essentially a third part of the timeline to explore, in addition to the adult plot line and the seeing the team slowly descend into cannibalistic madness in the woods.

Of course, there's a ton of hype surrounding Yellowjackets Season 2 because we'll be introduced to the adult version of two characters for the very first time. Six Feet Under and Servant actress Lauren Ambrose will play adult Van, while Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Simone Kessell will be an adult Lottie. And it sounds like Lottie might still subscribe to the belief system the girls adopted in the woods back in the '90s.

I could spend hours dissecting every frame of the trailer for Yellowjackets Season 2, as I'm one of many fans trying to figure out exactly what happened in the woods. Specifically which girls are eventually killed and eaten, including the pit girl from the show's Season 1 cold open. I'm also constantly looking at the cast's footwear in hopes of finding out who pink converse girl is.

The writers of Yellowjackets have made it clear that they're planning a five-season arc for the series, so smart money says that Season 2 won't be answering all of our questions just yet. Regardless, this footage makes the new installment feel all the more real; and it'll be back on our screen before we know it.

Yellowjackets returns for Season 2 March 26th on Showtime. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.