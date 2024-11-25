These Are The Best Black Friday Entertainment Deals I Recommend As They Go Live

Black Friday and me go way back. And by way back, I mean the last five years. In my early Black Friday days I waded through deals for handsets, TVs, and headphones. In more recent years, Black Friday entertainment deals have been my focus, including discounted subscriptions on streaming services and devices, of which Black Friday always proves the best time to sign-up – and this year is no exception!

Now is the time to start holiday shopping, with some incredible deals already live way ahead of the official day on November 29.

For starters, the Black Friday Peacock deals for 2024 just launched, discounting its Premium plan by 75%, with the choice to save on either its annual or monthly plan. For me, it's a no brainer – get the annual plan and reap the benefits of the saving for even long. And I like to pair all my subscriptions with a VPN, allowing me to maintain access and not be restricted by geo-blocks wherever I end up. There are a ton of Black Friday VPN deals available, but NordVPN's 74% off + 3 months free offer on its 2 Year plan is my top choice.

I've also pulled in the likes of Carrie Marshall and Adam Marshall (not related, nor married, we just coincidentally all seem to have the same surname), who are both far more experienced tech journalists than I, who have written and tested for the likes of Which?, TechRadar, and T3, to bring in some expertise on hardware like TVs, soundbars, and streaming devices. Of course, there is a 49% saving on the trusty Amazon Fire Stick HD, or you can save up to 54% on Roku devices at Walmart.

That's not even mentioning the TV and LEGO deals dropping. We're also sure to see sales on your favorite celebrities' own brands, including SKIMs, r.e.m beauty, and more.

Black Friday is a great opportunity to kickstart your holiday shopping, and there's really little reason to wait around with promotions already live ahead of the day itself this coming Friday. Follow along with my live blog where I'll be highlighting all the best Black Friday entertainment deals as more go live. Bookmark the page, and read on for my favorite deals so far.

I've been writing about hardware, software, and subscriptions for nearly six years now, with a focus on entertainment deals and streaming services for the last two. So this Black Friday is definitely not my first rodeo. While CinemaBlend doesn't currently test the hardware deals listed here, we do take our lead from our sister sites, including TechRadar and Tom's Guide, as well as the freelance tech journalists I've wrangled together to help me deliver solid recommendations are concerned across TVs, VPNs, and streaming services and devices. You'll find mine (and their) top picks right here.

My Favorite Black Friday Deals Right Now

Peacock: $79.99 $19.99 For 12 Months

Save 75% - With the code REALDEAL you can save 75% off Peacock's Premium annual plan. That's its Ad-Supported package, that offers over 80,000 hours of content across movies, TV shows, and sports. You also get access to 50+ always-on channels. I recommend this Peacock deal over its monthly Black Friday deal, because this offer works out as $1.66 a month and runs for a whole 12 months over the 6 month-long saving you'll get on the other plan. Expires at December 2 at 3am ET

NordVPN: $11.59 $2.99 A Month On 2 Year Plan + 3 Months Free

Save 74% - NordVPN's Black Friday deal is another favorite for me this Black Friday. Already a great value for money product, it's got even cheaper in this offer for 2024, and you get 3 months extra tagged on to your 2 Year plan. I love to partner a VPN with my streaming subscriptions to ensure I never get locked out of them while travelling, and NordVPN is the most reliable VPN when it comes to unblocking streaming services around the world. Expires December 2

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF21: $899.99 $599.99 At BestBuy

Save 33% - I'll soon be moving into my own flat, which I'm very excited about. It'll be a small space, but it'll be mine. However, it does have me thinking about space saving solutions, and reading up on the Epson EpiqVision Mini has me intrigued about the idea of watching all my favorite shows through a project rather than a black box that has to sit somewhere in the rooom. TechRadar gave it 4/5 stars, stating it's one of the best-looking projectors on the market and a laser-powered picture that is "colorful and clear".

LEGO Disney Stitch: $64 $51.94 At Amazon

Save 20% - I love LEGO. What person doesn't? It's a great way to unwind and the completed product is a great way to dress up your bookshelves. Considering I'm also a big Disney fan – and confess to having a Stitch plushie when I was a kid – this Stitch set excites me greatly. Probably more adorable than the live action Stitch will be. Yes, I'm apprehensive about that one...

Streaming Services

Peacock: $7.99 $1.99 A Month For 6 Months

Save 75% - Admittedly, this particular Black Friday deal from Peacock isn't as good as last year's. Last year allowed you to pay $1.99 a month for a whole 12 months before defaulting to the standard rate. That said, if there are things you want to watch right now before cancelling, this gives you plenty of time. And a 75% discount isn't to be sniffed at. You can easily binge through new hits including The Day of the Jackal and High Potential, as well as watching the reboot Twisters. Expires December 3 at 3am ET

ESPN Plus: $119.99 $99.99 For Your First Year

Save 16% - ESPN Plus has launched its very first Black Friday streaming deal, allowing subscribers to pay for their first year upfront and essentially get 12 months for the price of 9. Usually costing $119.99 annually, for your first year you'll pay just $99.99 upfront. That works out as $8.33 a month. If you want more from your service, it's worth remembering you can get ESPN Plus as a part of the Disney Plus bundle from $16.99 a month. Expires December 2

DAZN: From $19.99 $9.99 A Month - 50% Off All Plans

DAZN has hit us with an early Black Friday deal across all its plans. Usually starting from $19.99 a month for its Monthly Saver plan, you'll instead pay $9.99 a month, with the deal also available on its Flexible Pass, too. With the deal itself set to expire on Black Friday itself, we wouldn't be surprised if the offer is extended. However, we can't be sure, so if you're a fan of DAZN's roster of live sports, sign up now! Expires November 29

Fubo TV: $30 Of First Month On All Plans

While there is no Black Friday messaging on Fubo's site, its recent saving of $20 off the first month has just gone better. Now you can get $30 off your first month across its three plans, Pro, Elite, and Deluxe. You can also save $18 on its Latino plan. That's after its all-year-round 7-day free trial offer. As one of the most comprehensive cord cutter options, give its 210+ live channels a go and pay as little as $49.99 for your first month.

Starz And Britbox Bundle: $14.99 A Month - Save 25%

Totalling $19.98 a month if subscribed to separately, you can currently subscribe to Starz and Britbox as a bundle directly through the Starz website. That means getting both Starz's extensive library, and Britbox, which offers direct imports from UK TV online, including shows from BBC and ITV like Suspect and Blue Lights.

Walmart Plus: $98 $49 A Year

Save 50% - Not dissimilar from an Amazon Prime subscription, Walmart Plus gives you free, unlimited delivery, access to exclusive discounts, and discounts on fuel. How does this count as a streaming deal? Well, with Walmart Plus subscriptions, you get Paramount Plus' Essential plan for free as long as you're a Walmart Plus subscriber. So subscribe upfront to an annual plan, and save half on your first year.

Streaming Devices

Fire TV Stick HD: $39.99 $17.99 At Amazon

Save 55% - The latest generation of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick model is almost half the price as the retailer officially launches its Black Friday sale. Returning to its cheapest ever price, now is the time to pick up the brand-new device at a discount. TechRadar said: "the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV" in their Fire TV Stick review. Utilize Alexa with the voice control remote and search through its seamless interface to find your next binge.

Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max: $59.99 $32.99 At Amazon

Save 45% - The top of the shelf Fire Stick is down to its lowest ever price this Black Friday, with smooth 4K streams, with the support of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for optimal picture and audio for those award-winning movies. It also has double the storage of the 4K model with 16GB of storage, allowing you to load up to your device with even more apps and games. It also has Amazon's Ambient Experience for art and photo displays when you're not streaming TV and movies.

Google TV 4K Chromecast Stick: $49.99 $39.99 At Amazon

Save 20% - Often overlooked in a world of Fire Sticks and Rokus, the Google TV streaming stick brings all the power of the Google TVOS to any TV through HDMI port. Bringing together all your favorite services, this is the lowest ever price for the Google TV with 20% off this Black Friday.

Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Device: $39.99 $18 At Walmart

Save 54% - Bring all your favorite streaming services into one place on your TV with the Roku Premiere. Exclusive to Walmart, this Black Friday deal sees the stick – which offers 4K HDR streamings and is able to be hardwired or connected via WiFi – cut by more than half its original price.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Voice Remote: $49.01 $29 At Walmart

Save 40% - A level up from the Roku Premiere device, this Roku streaming stick comes equipped with Dolby Vision for a stunning picture on compatible TVs. You also have the added usability of a voice controlled remote, allowing you to sit back and ask your Roku to launch your favorite streaming services.

Roku Ultra LT 4K Dolby Vision Streaming Device: $79.99 $34 At Walmart

Save 57% - The Roku Ultra LT sits somewhere in the middle of the Roku range. It's a step above the 4K model, but not quite the brand's topshelf streaming stick. You get an even better picture with Dolby Vision support, great if you have a TV with this compatibility already, but it doesn't support Dolby Atmos like the Ultra model. Massively discounted in the Walmart Black Friday sale, it's a great middle ground if you don't quite have the budget to stretch one model up.

VPNs

Surfshark: $4.98 $1.99 A Month On 2 Year Plan + 4 Months Free

Save 60% - Surfshark comes in at number 2 for Tom's Guide as the overall best VPN and also its best streaming VPN guide. It's a great little VPN, especially intuitive if you're new to the world of VPNs with a seamless, cool interface across devices. Of course, most important of all for us, it's also very good at unblocking and a more affordable option if Nord is a bit steep for you. It also offers unlimited connections. Expires December 3

ExpressVPN: $12.95 $4.99 A Month On 2 Year Plan + 6 Months Free

Save 61% - Keen readers of CinemaBlend's How to Watch guides might recall ExpressVPN as the one I recommended for unblocking. To be clear, it's still very good at unblocking. NordVPN just beats it to the punch as an all-round more secure, better performing service – but it's very, very close. This is the first time ExpressVPN has ever offered a Black Friday VPN deal, bringing its monthly rate into the wheelhouse of its competitors as the notoriously pricier service. It's really reliable for unblocking and it's very easy to use.

Proton VPN: $9.99 $2.99 A Month On 2 Year Plan

Save 70% - Proton VPN's ability to unblock streaming services is good – in particular, Tom's Guide describes its ability to unblock Netflix libraries around the globe as "first-class". This Black Friday VPN deal is definitely worth checking out, then. Leading with its initiative to offer a secure tool, unlike the above, it goes above and beyond for full transparency with its users as an open-source platform.

TVs

Sony Bravia 8 55" OLED TV: $1,699.99 $1,399.99 At Best Buy

You know what you're getting with a Bravia TV: stunning visuals, a very powerful image and video processor, class-leading tech and more acronyms than you can shake a stick at. Sony's OLED TVs are superb and this is a nice discount on a 2024 model.

Samsung 65" S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: $2,599.99 $999.99 At Samsung

Save 61% - TechRadar rates the Samsung S90C OLED 5 stars and it sits at the top of its best TV guide in 2024. With Black Friday edging closer, Samsung has made it even cheaper, with a huge $1,600 saving. Get a TV that offers affordable, high-end QD-OLED technology. TechRadar also highlights its "stunningly bright, contrast-rich picture".

LG 48" Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: $1,499.99 $599.99 At Best Buy

Save 60% - TechRadar describes the picture quality on this OLED TV "unrivalled". Dropping in price once again, this is a significant saving off its original RRP of $1499.99. It offers Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast, which outperforms the average TV, also boasting 120Hz refresh rate for a fluid picture for movie watchers and gamers alike. TechRadar deems this an unmissable pre-Black Friday purchase.

Samsung DU6900 50-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): $329.99 $249.99 at Samsung

Save $80 - Just because you might be after a more 'budget' TV doesn't mean you have to go for some rusty old model. Samsung's 50" display from its new DU6900 series is great according to TechRadar, who describe the TV has offering "a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling". So you can expect your Marvel movies to leap off the screen, with features like Object Tracking Sound Lite to add to the experience.

LEGO

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Shuttle: $95.79 $81.71 At Walmart

Save 14% - Compromising of 660 pieces, take your LEGO build to a galaxy far, far away and return to the classic Star Wars scenes with Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader figurines included, too. Cheaper through Walmart than Amazon right now, this is an exciting one for Star Wars fans, young and old.

LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster Avengers Set: was $549.99 $315 At LEGO

Save $135 - LEGO is expensive and it's fair to say this Marvel Hulkbuster is certainly on the steeper side. However, it's also a challenging build, which likely means more time put into putting it together. With 3 light-up arc reactors and 4045 pieces total, once built Marvel fans will love displaying the Iron Man Hulkbuster, designed by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle & Grounds | $169.99 $135.95 At Amazon

Save $34 - A detailed but small scale build, this is a great one for Potterheads who want their own Hogwarts in their home. Compiling of over 2,000 pieces, the build includes details like Durmstrang's ship and the Chamber of Secrets.

LEGO Ideas The Insect Collection: $79.99 $63.95 at Amazon

Save 20% - Another one for fans of nature, the intricate Insect Collection by LEGO is down by 20% to just $63.95. A great gift for keen builders, this one is idea for ages 18+. You'll be able to build your own butterfly, beetle, and Chinese mantis.

