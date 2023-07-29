A 25-Year-Old-Interview Of Lindsay Lohan Talking About The Parent Trap Resurfaced, And I'm Feeling All The Nostalgia

Lindsay Lohan is currently experiencing a career renaissance courtesy of her Netflix movies. Despite her age of only 37, she has been working in Hollywood for almost three decades. Most viewers became aware of her through her breakthrough role as twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap. As the film celebrates its 25th anniversary, an old interview of the then-child star talking about the comedy has resurfaced, and I’m feeling all the nostalgia.

Getting the starring role in the 1998 remake served as a transition to film following Lohan’s years on TV soap operas. Starring in the film afforded the young star the opportunity to be interviewed by Entertainment Tonight. The entertainment talk show posted her sit-down interview on its Instagram account to celebrate the life-swapping comedy’s milestone anniversary. If you want to hear 12-year-old Lindsay Lohan talk about her big-screen debut, check out this decades-old interview:

Seeing the young actress filled with excitement and maturity was a nice throwback to an innocent time. She discussed every aspect of the classic Disney film without any anxiety or nerves. Even at that age, Lohan seemed ready for film stardom despite the pressure associated with headlining her first movie. Having grown up with Lindsay Lohan, revisiting the young girl who recently announced her pregnancy gave me all the feels. The film remains close to her heart as she reenacted a scene from the film on TikTok last year, and it's always nice to be reminded of how loved The Parent Trap is.

On the verge of film superstardom, the Freaky Friday star was taking the whole experience in stride as a child star. Her responses to the questions proved she was ready for Hollywood. Her comments about her onscreen parents Natasha Richardson and Dennis Quaid were quite precious, as she said:

And they’re very nice people.

After her glowing comments about Richardson and Quaid, Lohan was asked about playing Hallie and Annie in the same scenes. Showing she was a pro already, the young actress said this about playing the reunited twins:

It's not very hard. It’s fun… Hallie is very cute. She is very hip. She’s more like me. She’s spunky. [On the other hand,] Annie is from London, and she’s very proper like the clothes she wears all buttoned up and tidy. [But] I like her character, too.

Playing dual roles appeared right in line with Lohan’s ambitions as an actress, and she did it with such ease. However, that’s no surprise given she received critical acclaim for portraying the separated twins.

Beyond serving as Lindsay Lohan’s film debut, The Parent Trap was a modern take on the 1961 classic Disney film starring another child star Hayley Mills. Casting the relatively unknown Lohan worked in the House of Mouse’s favor as the 1998 remake was a critical and commercial hit. It went on to gross over $92 million worldwide, and it launched its lead star’s film career. Since its release, the comedy has become a cult classic among Millennials and Gen Z.

Does the interview make you want to revisit The Parent Trap? If so, get a Disney+ subscription, and stream the movie to reminisce over every warm and hilarious moment.