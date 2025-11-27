One Of My Favorite Christmas Specials Was Directed By Jim Henson (And It's Streaming For Free Right Now)

Growing up, I was no stranger to the best Christmas movies and TV specials, like Miracle on 34th Street, It’s A Wonderful Life, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. And there’s something so comforting about the classics resurfacing each year for new generations. Heck, that’s how I was able to see those titles in my own youth, likely to the delight of the generations that came before me. But I don’t hear nearly as much about one of my all-time favorite Christmas specials, Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas.

The 48-minute Christmas special delivers the kind of amusing and sweet Muppety charm that we’ve come to know and love from Jim Henson, along with catchy tunes and a sweet message. Oh, and did I mention, it’s streaming for free?

What Is Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas?

The TV special, which came out in 1977, is based on a book by the same name by Russell Hoban. And if you’re familiar with the story, you may already be aware that it takes inspiration from O. Henry’s The Gift of the Magi. The story is narrated by Kermit the Frog, and centers on a small, woodsy community of otters and other Muppet animals who are gearing up for the holiday season and the upcoming talent competition. Emmet wants to enter in the hopes of winning the prize money to get Ma a new dress, while Ma wants to enter and win so she can get Emmet a new guitar. Choices and sacrifices are made in their efforts to secure the grand prize – (remember what I said about the Gift of the Magi inspiration?)

Emmet and his jug-band pals face big competition in the talent contest, including the last-minute entry of the Riverbottom gang, a group of ruckus-making out-of-towners with bad attitudes and decent stage presence.

Maybe you grew up in the ‘70s and ‘80s like I did and remember this special. If not, here are a few other things to set your expectations if you’re considering watching it…

Are There Muppets?

Yes, though most are not the Muppets you may be familiar with. It’s more like Kermit the Frog is visiting a country town somewhere in a world where Muppets exist. You won’t see Gonzo or Fozzie Bear or any of the other popular Muppets in this special, but Emmet, his pals, his ma and the other furry characters are adorable. And since this is a Jim Henson production, there are some top-tier puppeteers involved, like Frank Oz and the great Jerry Nelson, not to mention Henson himself and others.

Is There Music?

Heck yes, there’s music. Of the songs featured in the special, I’m partial to “Brothers,” one of the songs Emmet and his jug-band perform together, and "When the River Meets The Sea." And I know I’m not supposed to like the Riverbottom gang, but I will always think “Riverbottom Nightmare Band” is as legit as a rock song gets.

Is There Christmas?

Kind of. As the title implies, Christmas does factor into the story, given that both of the main characters are trying to win money to buy Christmas presents for each other. But there aren’t usual Christmas carols sung and the actual holiday is more of a destination than it is the journey. Maybe that’s at least part of the reason why this special didn’t secure a spot among the mega-popular TV specials of the season. But if you’re looking for a holiday-themed movie that’s more about the spirit of Christmas than it is about depicting it, and has a winter setting, this should do the trick.

