Would Twilight’s Taylor Lautner Ever Play Jacob Again? Here’s What He Thinks

This fall, the cast of the Twilight saga will have been away from the vampire romance phenomenon for a decade . All this time later, and following a resurgence of interest around the movies in the past few years, it does have me wondering if the Twilight cast would return to their roles someday. I'm not the only one thinking about is, as Taylor Lautner commented on his thoughts on coming back to the role of Jacob Black if given the opportunity.

Since wrapping his role as the teenage werewolf in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, where he imprinted on Bella Swan and Edward Cullen’s daughter Renesmee, Lautner was asked about his interest in having a reunion in Forks someday and continuing the character's story. Here’s what he said:

He's a good character that is easy to love, so I would never say no to that. Because it's Jacob Black. He's a lovable guy.

In an interview with People , the actor, who is now 30, shared that he’d be open to portraying his famed Twilight character again because the role is so “good.” However, there is a caveat. If Lautner decided to go back to Jacob Black, he’d ditch the intense exercise regiment he underwent to be constantly shirtless and swoon worthy. As he continued:

I think that was great for the role, but I would prefer just to be trim and healthy, you know? Definitely not a Jacob Black body. The body was great for the role — but the amount of the working out and discipline and food that went into it, not fond memories. It's tough because when I was 17, 18, 19 years old, I couldn't do any cardio because I had to just put on as much muscle as possible. So, if I would start like sweating during a workout, my trainer would stop me. And then we would finish a workout, and he literally be like, 'Go to Carl's Jr. and get a double, triple cheeseburger.'

Between 2009’s New Moon and the end of the franchise, it sounds like Taylor Lautner had a really intense (and perhaps unhealthy) way to get all ripped for the Twi-hards. He’s since learned that he’s not necessarily up for the same lifestyle if he ever did another Twilight movie.

After starring in all five installments of the book adaptations, Lautner did a few projects here and there but for the most part took a break from acting. Recently, he spoke to getting “super anxious” just to leave his home due to paparazzi constantly following him wherever he went. It led to him not wanting to leave his home.

These days, Taylor Lautner is getting ready to get married to Taylor Dome, who he got engaged to in November 2021 . His fiancée was a Twilight fan, though she’s admitted to have been Team Edward before meeting her future husband. When they officially tie the knot, Dome will take Lautner’s last name , and there will be two Taylor Lautners, married to each other.