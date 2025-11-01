‘I’m Struggling To Open My Eyes.’ Influencer Talks Wicked: For Good’s Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Helping Out After A Drink Was Spilled On Her
That’s real magic right there.
In Wicked, we got to see Glinda and Elphaba's friendship flourish, and in this next movie, we'll see how they change each other "For Good." However, right now, we're amping up for another Wicked press tour, and stories from the first film's press tour are circulating too. This includes a tale from an influencer about how someone spilled a drink on her, and while that is not thrillifying at all, the way Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo came to her rescue was.
Digital content creator Tricia Mpisi spoke on her TikTok about being one of the lucky African influencers to attend the European premiere of Wicked last year. But, she recalled a scary incident that occurred during a group photo when someone dressed in a Wicked Witch costume spilled their champagne on her:
No wonder she screamed when the drink spilled on her! You’d never anticipate an everyday group photo turning into burning alcohol getting in your eyes. I’d be terrified. However, luckily, the stars of Wicked were there to help her.
One memorable quality we’ll see in the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation is the two witches discovering what the true definition of being good is. Well, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande certainly proved their goodness in the next part of Tricia Mpisi’s crazy story, as she recalled:
The influencer continued to talk about how after a chair was pulled for her, Erivo, Ariana Grande, and everyone else rushed to Mpisi’s rescue to wipe the champagne off her face. Despite "struggling to open my eyes," the digital content creator said she felt comfort in hearing the voices of Erivo and Grande. In fact, the former Nickelodeon star even had a wild idea, as the TikToker recalled:
That really was incredibly sweet for Ariana Grande to offer something like that. And the fact that the two Wicked stars never left her side until all of the champagne was wiped off makes it even better. That's heroism at its finest.
Mpisi made sure to express to TikTokers how much that moment meant to her, explaining that in her home country of South Africa, people don’t usually take the time to help those in trouble. So, the fact that the two actresses turned what she described as an embarrassing moment into “a memorable human moment” is very touching.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
While we know that Wicked: For Good will show different forms of heroism through Glinda and Elphaba, the good nature of the actresses portraying them rings true in real life. After wiping spilled champagne off the eyes of a TikTok influencer, she’s made sure to convey gratitude to the two actresses helping her feel “warm and fuzzy and cared for” by the end of the night. It’s a reminder that a special kind of magic can exist outside the realm of movies in the most unexpected ways.
If you’re as excited as Tricia Mpisi to watch Wicked: For Good in theaters, you’ll have your chance very soon as the 2025 movie release will hit theaters on November 21st. You can also relive the magic of the movie that started it all with a Peacock subscription.
Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.