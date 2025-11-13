Where Does Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater's Relationship Stand? Insider Offers Update

We are getting closer and closer to the highly anticipated release of Wicked: For Good on the 2025 movie schedule. So, as press coverage heats up, fans are starting to speculate about whether or not two of the stars have cooled down behind the scenes. That's right, folks are wondering where Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship stands. Well, an insider has offered an update.

The update comes from an insider who spoke to People , and the picture they paint is of a steady relationship rather than a dramatic split as some folks have been speculating. The outlet cites a source close to the couple who says the two are allegedly busy but aligned, and that they’re in it for more than a moment. The same source added:

They both have a lot going on, but their relationship is the real deal. They’re incredibly supportive of each other’s careers and so excited for everyone to see their new film.

That tracks with what we’ve seen recently. Grande has been in rollout mode, balancing music and film, while her partner, a Tony-nominated stage actor, keeps a foot in theater alongside screen projects. The two’s support reportedly looks practical, with both still showing up to set visits, coordinating travel around press windows, and keeping the focus on the work rather than turning an outing into a photo op.

The Wicked connection still seems foundational, as Grande has starred as Glinda in the two-part adaptation, and Slater plays Boq. At the moment, Wicked is the focus of both of them professionally, as For Good will be released in theaters on November 21.

“Real deal” in celebrity terms is usually pressure-tested by logistics, as the two will undoubtedly have overlapping commitments, time spent in different cities, and the public’s appetite for reading meaning into all sorts of stuff. But according to this insider, they’re still going strong.

Context also matters. The relationship was confirmed in July 2023 after both had separated from their spouses. Per the outlet’s latest reporting, the couple has been described as “solid.” That wording is measured, obviously, but it tracks with the way we’ve seen fewer social-media declarations and the occasional photo of the pair over the past year. Grande has publicly praised Slater’s work before, and People cites that past sentiment as unchanged.

As Wicked: For Good lands on November 21, the dynamic could be even more visible. Press days, red carpets, and cast events offer a natural window into how co-stars balance work and real life.

If the source is to be believed, the A-list relationship stands on solid ground. Grande’s music and upcoming film slate and Slater’s theater run could pull them in different directions, but per the reporting, they’re apparently aligned and staying connected. For fans looking for the state of the union, that’s the update. If there is anything beyond that, we will be sure to let you know.

