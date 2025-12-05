Tarek El Moussa Posted A Hilarious Photo Explaining The Flip Off’s Complicated Relationships: ‘How Did We Get Here?’

It’s become very apparent to fans of The Flip Off (which made quite the splash when it hit the early days of the 2025 TV schedule) that exes Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa have been able to do more than just co-parent successfully and mend fences enough to film a hit show together. Oh, no. The former spouses seem to be buddies now, and you can count El Moussa’s wife of five years, Heather Rae, and Haack’s boyfriend, in on that friendship. In fact, the father of three just posted a hilarious photo that details the complicated relationship.

What Photo Did Tarek El Moussa Post That Shows Off His Complicated Relationship With Christina Haack?

Fans have been on quite the ride with Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack over the past decade or so. From their time as house flipping spouses with two young kids on Flip or Flop, to trouble behind the scenes, their split, multiple marriages, divorces, additional children, and canceled HGTV shows, the duo has managed to both maintain fans and continue to delight with their house flipping competition, The Flip Off, which is filming the fan-wished-for and hopefully-equally chaotic Season 2 now.

Of course, the real friendship that’s developed has, surprisingly, been between Christina and Heather, who now relish twinning on a number of occasions. This includes recently, when Tarek, Heather, Christina, and her boyfriend of over a year, Chris Larocca, all took a trip to Vegas together, which Tarek hilariously posted about on his Instagram Stories. Just look:

(Image credit: Terek El Moussa Instagram Stories)

As you can see, not only are the ladies wearing nearly the exact same outfit, but Tarek is still a bit nonplussed over the fact that his ex-wife and current wife have become so close. As his laughing emoji-filled comment on the pic proves:

How did we get here???

I mean, Tarek? These women have gleefully engaged in a joint discussion about you farting in bed…nothing about those two should shock you at this point!

Obviously, I think he would agree that it’s a great thing that everyone here gets along as well as they do (with Tarek even admitting that Larocca is a “nice guy,” and all four hanging out on the reg). It’s definitely positive from their relatively wild extended/blended family standpoint. It means his two kids with Christina (Taylor, 15, and Brayden, 10) – who also has son Hudson (6) with Ant Anstead – now have a much easier time going back and forth between both parents, and spending time with Tarek’s son with Heather (Tristan, who’ll be 3 at the end of January).

Honestly? I love this for them. It’s not every day that a divorce starts off as contentious as theirs did and leads to this kind of camaraderie for the divorced parties and their new partners, so keep up the good work! All we need now is for Tarek and Chris to start dressing alike. Then the universe will really be complete.