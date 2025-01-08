After Austin Butler Went Viral For Being Cast In American Psycho, The Book’s Writer Explains Why It’s ‘Fake News’

The idea of Austin Butler as Patrick Bateman in an American Psycho remake was an exciting one, even with all the other viable actor picks , since it is by far one of the best movies of the 2000s . But now Bret Easton Ellis, the author of the book, seems to debunk the Dune 2 actor’s involvement, and explains why he believes the viral casting is ‘fake news.’

When the announcement of the 2000 classic remake of American Psycho with Luca Guadagnino (Challengers/Suspiria) directing got people excited quickly. The tapping of Austin Butler to lead in the following months really got fans going, to the point where the casting decision went viral. The choices have been exciting, to say the least until Ellis shared on his podcast, The Bret Easton Ellis podcast , that he feels that it is "fake news." Per Bloody Disgusting, the writer explains that he heard from sources that there aren’t contracts in the works, saying:

I have a feeling it’s fake news. I heard somewhere, from someone, that there are no contracts. Austin Butler hasn’t signed anything to play Patrick Bateman. Luca doesn’t have a deal. Scott Burns, who is supposed to write the screenplay, doesn’t have a deal either….From various sources that I have, this is just fake news that was put out there to see how an audience is going to react.

The author and screenwriter seem to really believe that the announcement and the people involved aren’t in negotiations yet, if at all. It’ll be interesting to see what comes of the 60-year-old’s musings and how Butler and those involved will respond. I hope that there is a remake in the works and that things are moving slowly, or if there isn’t, that someone confirms the writer’s words.

Regardless of what may be true, Butler has been busy. The young star was in Dune 2 last year which was one of the best movies of 2024 . Along with it, he’s now in pre-production for a Butler's new racing movie with Tom Holland called American Speed, which should be as thrilling as the title sounds.

Meanwhile, Ellis is in the process of working on writing for two projects. The first is called The Shards and is being adapted into a series from his book of the same name. Relapse is the other and had Joseph Quinn attached until a scheduling conflict arose with the upcoming Beatles movie. The latter of the two will be Ellis’ directorial debut and will be interesting to see him jump fully behind the camera.

"Fake news" or not, I hope that we see Austin Butler as Bateman, the casting did go viral for a reason after all. It’ll be interesting to see what comes of the American Psycho writer’s explanations and who may respond to the ruminations.

