After The Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Trailer Dropped, Will Smith Shared A Reunion With Lowrey’s Porsche

One thing Bad Boys fans can count on seeing in the film series is seeing Will Smith's Mike Lowrey driving (and destroying) an impressive car. And, after watching the Bad Boys: Ride or Die trailer, one might be even more hyped to see Lowery’s latest ride. However, nothing compares to the original Porsche from the first film. And, following the trailer’s release, Smith revealed his reunion with Lowery’s Porsche, and it's as fresh as you'd image

It's honestly too cool that Will Smith finally got a chance to sit in the iconic movie ride, nearly three decades after the original Bad Boys hit theaters. The Oscar winner took a moment to document the long-overdue reunion on his Instagram account. Watch the Hollywood A-lister strike a pose in the nostalgia-inducing clip below:

After getting a look at that video, it's hard for your mind not to drift back to the year 1995. At the time, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star was the epitome of cool as swinging bachelor police officer Mike Lowrey (and he honestly still is today). His top-notch luxury car only added to his cool factor -- and could probably make many guys envious. And to think, the star initially wasn't Martin Lawrence’s original choice for the character. It's been said that a car doesn't exactly make a man, but the Independence Day lead is well complimented by that sweet set of wheels.

In the viral clip, Will Smith effortlessly struck the same pose while sporting a more modern all-black outfit. He effectively captured the old-school vibe, and can we talk about just how ageless he seems? The Emancipation star looked practically the same (if not, better) considering the film was shot three decades ago. What also hasn't changed is that he's still a bonafide action star, and that's more than apparent in the latest Ride or Die trailer. Check it out down below:

The actor has been dropping a number of tidbits related to the franchise in recent months. He posted stills from the threequel after filming wrapped. And the pics really captured the "important approach taken with the film, as Mike and Marcus Burnett's decades-long partnership is really put to the test. This seemingly worked, as the first reactions to Bad Boys 4 have been very positive thus far, with many praising the action and humor

The hype for the film speaks to the franchise’s staying power after three decades. The original film was a surprise hit in 1995, scoring over $141 million worldwide. The first and second sequels did even better at the box office, grossing over $273 and $426 million worldwide, respectively. The success of the IP even led to a TV spinoff, L.A.’s Finest, starring Gabrielle Union as Syd Burnet from the franchise's second film.

While the franchise continues to evolve, what I love is that some things stay the same. And that includes Will Smith cruising (and posing) around a sweet ride whether he's in or out of character. You can see him and his whip when Bad Boys: Ride or Die finally hits cinemas on June 5 as part of the 2024 movie schedule. In the meantime, watch the first three movies using a Hulu subscription