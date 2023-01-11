After Bam Margera Talked Being Obsessed With HIM Singer, Ville Valo Opens Up About The Jackass Star’s Alcohol And Drug Struggles

The Jackass crew have been entertaining audiences for decades now, and remain a vital part of pop culture. Case in point: the wildly successful Jackass Forever movie . But there has been some drama along the way, most recently with the legal and medical mix ups for cast member Bam Margera. The skateboarder and TV personality has talked about being obsessed with HIM singer Ville Valo, who recently opened up about the Jackass star’s alcohol and drug struggles.

Ville Valo is the lead vocalist of the popular gothic rock band HIM, which was formed back in the ‘90s. He’s been open about his own issues with substance abuse, and previously had a relationship with Bam Margera. Valo was recently asked by NME if he’d been in contact with the Viva La Bam star, revealing they haven’t seen each other in years. He spoke candidly about Margera as a person, saying:

I’m hoping that he feels better because he’s a nice guy. He’s a sensitive, special fella and it’s just sad to see that he’s turning into the monster that he’s turning into. I think I can understand some of it, but it needs to stop.

Well, that was honest. While clearly there is some love between Ville Valo and Bam Margera, he didn’t hold back his thoughts on the Jackass icon’s behavior as of late. And while he understands the difficulties of addiction all too well, Valo went so far as to say Margera was turning into a monster. We’ll just have to wait and see if he responds.

Ville Valo’s comments about Bam Margera come at the tail end of an interview he did with NME about his life and career as a musician. Eventually the conversation shifted to the TV personality’s very public struggles and notable stints in a few rehabilitation facilities, one of which he actually escaped . And that’s not even considering the legal issues he’s had over custody with his wife .

Later in his comments about Bam Margera’s health, Ville Valo actually addressed the support system that the famous skateboarder has. That includes friends, family, and his generations of fans. The HIM singer went on to say:

He’s got a beautiful family. Both his own and his parents and his brother and all that stuff. And he’s got a lot of people that care about him. So I’m hoping that he can take a break from all the extracurricular activities.

Of course, this is easier said than done, especially when a disease like addiction is at play. Still, Ville Valo makes a solid point about how many people out there are rooting for him, including his family (both chosen and given). And the public is also definitely invested in the ongoing situation revolving around Bam Margera.

As previously mentioned, there have been a number of legal and health issues for Bam Margera over the last few years. He famously sued his Jackass co-stars for cutting him out of the latest movie, although that’s since been settled . He’s also been having a legal battle with his wife over custody of their child. Most recently Margera revealed that he nearly died when being hospitalized back in December due to Covid symptoms.