Timothée Chalamet Made A Rare Comment About Kylie Jenner Ahead Of Christmas

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been in a relationship dating to 2023. However, it's very rare for the two stars to actually talk about each other when speaking with the press. Of course, the pair have their own right to their privacy. However, Chalamet -- while doing doing press for Marty Supreme ahead of its release amid the 2025 movie schedule -- couldn't completely dodge a Christmas-related question about Jenner.

Let’s talk about what happened, and what’s allegedly been going on with the Chalamet/Jenner romance lately.

Chalamet has been in the UK this week to promote Marty Supreme, which critics can’t stop raving about ahead of its theatrical release. During an appearance on Heart, host Amanda Holden asked the 29-year-old if he’s gotten his Christmas gifts squared away yet. When he said “no,” she followed it up by asking what he’s going to get Kylie Jenner for Christmas. Here’s how he responded:

She will see. She will see. It’ll be good… I was hoping to find some local goods [while in London]. What’s that chocolate store called?

As per usual, Chalamet was giving the radio show the absolute least about his relationship with Kylie Jenner. He did tease that he'll get a “good” holiday gift for the reality star and businesswoman, perhaps from London, before quickly trying to change the subject to learn about local chocolate stores. The conversation hilariously ended with Holden asking if Kylie likes LEGO since their studio was apparently close to a store. As can be seen in the somewhat awkward Instagram clip, Chalamet just laughed it off.

It's sweet to hear that the A Complete Unknown star is putting thought into the present, though. Notably, these comments also arrive amid reports about the state of his relationship with the Kardashians star.

What's Been Reportedly Going On With Their Relationship?

Despite Chalamet and Jenner being rather tight lipped about their relationship when speaking to the press, they did appear together at the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme. The pair ultimately went viral for attending the event in matching orange leather. That particular instance red carpet method dressing also served as a not-so-subtle way to dispel breakup rumors that had been floating around lately. In a Daily Mail report shared in November, it was alleged that Chalamet had dumped Jenner.

Said chatter was apparently sparked by Timothée Chalamet apparently not showing up to Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday in November. As far as the public knows, he also wasn't present for the Kardashian/Jenner family's Thanksgiving dinner. However, Jenner's pals Hailey and Justin Bieber helped promote Marty Supreme when they shared photos of themselves in movie-themed jackets. That gesture seemed to indicate that Chalamet and Jenner were still an item.

Timothée Chalamet is set to be a frontrunner in the current awards season race. For his performance in Marty Supreme (which opens on December 25), he's already received nominations from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and other governing bodies. With that, there could be plenty of chances for fans to see Chalamet and Jenner appear together at events. In the meantime, though, I'll be wondering about what Chalamet gets his girlfriend for Christmas.