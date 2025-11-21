HGTV Fans Are Not Here For The Network Playing Christmas Movies Like Elf

The end of the year is approaching, and while some are looking ahead to the 2026 TV schedule, others are glued to HGTV, watching their favorite home shows. The network continues to deliver, though viewers were shocked recently when they switched on the channel and found Elf playing.

Elf is one of the best Christmas movies of all time, but suffice it to say, it caused quite a ruckus with an impromptu appearance on Home & Garden Television. Fans weren't happy and took to social media to sound off.

HGTV Viewers Sound Off After Elf Was On Network

Not long after the airing, a Reddit thread was created in the HGTV subreddit criticizing the network's decision to air Elf. There was a universal distaste for the move, for a litany of reasons listed below:

I love Elf, but I'd be highly pissed if I noticed it was on HGTV. But this is why I don't mess with cable anymore. -nerdkween

We don't tune into HGTV to watch Elf‼️Sounds like HGTV management needs to bring back some of the cancelled programs that actually highlighted home building, remodeling, landscaping and interior design. -Ambitious_Tell_4852

They have more than enough content from over the years. These movies should not be on HGTV. What’s going on with this channel? -Sally4464

It's like it's a glitch or something. Makes zero sense. The movie last week, & Elf this week, traditionally will play almost non-stop on other channels for the next 6 weeks or so. NO reason I can think of for xmas movies on HGTV. -ritcottarose

Huh? That just doesn't make sense. How is Home and Garden TV related to a silly Christmas movie about a giant elf? Huh? -OddRevolution7888

There was even speculation from some that HGTV chose to air Elf because actress Zooey Deschanel is engaged to The Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott. Perhaps the royalties from the showing would get them a little extra pocket change for when that wedding finally happens.

If that was the intention, the network did not indicate that when it responded to an inquiry from EW about the movie. An official statement about the movie, and others that have aired, was said to come from audience feedback:

HGTV is always looking for ways to diversify its lineup, and we've found our fans love to find iconic movies on the schedule.

So it's not related to Zooey Deschanel, which is a shame because they could've aired Batman Returns next after her Halloween costume. No, it appears the movies that have popped up on the 2025 TV schedule thus far are a deliberate decision by HGTV, and apparently, one that some of its audience appreciate.

More Movies Are Headed To HGTV Over The Next Month

Unfortunately for those who are upset, it doesn't look like HGTV is planning to end airing movies on the network anytime soon. Upcoming nights in primetime will feature A Christmas Story, The Intern, Candy Cane Lane, The Father of the Bride, and its sequel. While there are houses in these movies, it's safe to say they're not entirely on brand.

Aside from HGTV's statement about diversifying programming, it's also worth noting that the network had to cancel a lot of shows this year. These movies may be a way to fill programming slots, given that Warner Bros. Discovery owns the network and can potentially pull from its library to fill a slot.

Unfortunately, if this was part of a test run to see how audiences would respond to movies being put on HGTV, it doesn't seem to be going well. The people who tune in watch for a particular reason, and that's to watch people renovate, shop, or deconstruct houses. I can't help but feel like this is how Gen X felt when MTV stopped showing music videos, but I don't think we're quite on that stage with HGTV just yet. There's still plenty of home shows to love, and let's hope that remains the case.

HGTV is available via readers' local cable providers or via streaming services. I would say it's not the best place to watch a movie for the time being, but maybe 2026 will change that if the network has to cancel more shows.