I'm Obsessed With Hallmark's A Keller Christmas Vacation, And The Internet Had The Best Take

We are officially in my favorite time of the year — the weather is getting cooler, Christmas lights are going up, and there’s no lack of feel-good, holiday spirit-filled movies on the Hallmark calendar. We’re still over a month away from Christmas, and already we think there have been some options that aren’t likely to be topped for the remainder of the 2025 Christmas schedule. My personal favorite so far is A Keller Christmas Vacation, and I am loving what the Internet is saying about this one.

Why I Love A Keller Christmas Vacation

A Keller Christmas Vacation stars Brandon Routh, Jonathan Bennett and Eden Sher as the Keller siblings, who join their parents for a holiday cruise down the Danube. Looking at that cast alone is exciting, and it didn’t go over fans’ heads that Superman, Aaron Samuels and Sue Heck were sharing the screen when it premiered on the 2025 TV schedule.

But this movie worked for so many more reasons than just that. Ensemble films aren’t always easy to pull off, but A Keller Family Christmas made it look easy. I was equally charmed by Cal (Routh) and his budding romance, Dylan’s (Bennett) struggles over his boyfriend keeping a big secret from him, and Emory (Sher) possibly finding love while on the hunt for a new job.

The Keller parents have their own touching story, and somehow all of this fits into one 2-hour block (including commercials) without feeling like too much and giving us that perfectly satisfying Hallmark ending. This immediately went to the top of my list of Countdown to Christmas movies to rewatch, and now I’m obsessed with what other fans are saying.

Fans Want Keller Vacations To Become A Series

Hallmark has been doing more movie series lately, like the Holiday Touchdown films with the NFL and Lacey Chabert’s Haul Out the Holly trilogy. Jonathan Bennett, Brandon Routh and Eden Sher have more than enough chemistry to reunite for more movies, as one fan pointed out on X (Twitter):

A Keller Christmas Vacation was so good. I even cried. This could be a lovely yearly series, if Hallmark wanted to give it support as they did the Three Wise Men and a Baby series.

Whether the movies continued to focus on family vacations for different holidays, or centered around the individual Kellers in their lives back home, I’d be on board for this.

(Image credit: Hallmark)

Another social media user said her family was “cackling, giggling, kicking our feet in the air” when Jonathan Bennett’s Dylan got drunk and ended up in the middle of a traditional dance with the locals. See her full review:

This Hallmark fan also threw support behind more Keller family fun, saying:

I hope they make this into a series. I hope they do a family series. I don’t know if they will, but it’s one of those that would be enjoyable enough to do a new one every year.

I fully agree, and it sounds like the actors would be down. The Middle’s Eden Sher joked to Decider that they should travel to Australia for Easter, and Jonathan Bennett agreed he “would love to bring the Keller family back.” The Mean Girls star said:

I think we have lightning in a bottle with Brandon, Eden, and myself together, and I think it’d be a shame to not let that lightning out of the bottle more. I would love for the Kellers to become the Griswolds of Hallmark.

OK, so do I need to shake a snowglobe or something to seal the deal? If you haven’t seen A Keller Christmas Vacation, pour yourself a Hallmark movie-approved beverage and be sure to catch it when it airs again at 10 p.m. ET Saturday, November 15, on Hallmark. It will likely replay at other times over the next couple of months, so keep an eye on the schedule or stream it on Hallmark+.