Will Ferrell’s Kids Recreated The Shower Scene From Elf, And It’s Already A Classic

Elf is a prime example of one of the best Christmas movies fans can rewatch over and over again. Scenes like Will Ferrell’s Buddy eating candy-filled spaghetti or dominating an epic snowball fight still stick with me over 20 years after the film's release. It seems Ferrell’s kids seemingly can’t forget their dad’s iconic holiday flick either. At least, that's the impression I get by their truly excellent recreation of the film's memorable shower scene.

Several years ago, Will Ferrell joked that he forced Elf on his kids ten times during Christmas before they could open presents. I'm not sure if watching Buddy the Elf's exploits on repeat inspired two of Ferrell's kids, Magnus and Mattias, to recreate the shower scene from the holiday flick. Regardless of what sparked this recreation, though, I'm now glad it exists, and you can watch the Instagram reel for yourself down below:

As can be seen above, Magnus is the one in the shower lip-syncing to Jovie’s part of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” while Mattias syncs with Buddy’s lines. I especially love the ending, at which point Mattias gives a creepy smile, as Magnus notices there’s someone else in the bathroom with him.

It’s lovely to see that a great sense of humor apparently runs within the family and that the SNL alum’s sons are celebrating their dad’s classic film. As of this writing, the post has 1.8K likes, so I think it’s safe to say Ferrell’s sons have achieved a Christmas classic of their own.

Magnus and Mattias certainly picked a great scene to recreate from the funny Christmas movie. The scene of Jovie unknowingly singing to “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” with Buddy while she’s in the shower will always make me laugh.

Despite Buddy being raised in the North Pole, he still knew every Christmas song on Earth. Plus, that was probably the moment he realized he was in love with Jovie. (How unfortunate, though, that the North Pole native didn’t know anything about what locker rooms to stay away from.)

Even though it’s been 21 years since Elf hit theaters, its legacy lives on. From movie-themed Christmas sweaters to creepy life-sized Buddy the Elves, Jon Favreau's holiday film remains a significant part of pop culture. Even Dwayne Johnson’s daughters pulled an A+ Elf-themed prank, as they used a Buddy cut-out jumpscare their dad. And, now, with Will Ferrell’s kids joining in on the fun, Buddy’s Christmas spirit is still here to stay.

The Ferrell kids' recreation of Elf’s shower scene is so great that I actually wouldn't mind if they made it a tradition to recreate a different scene each year. Such a trend would certainly bring me joy over the holidays. While the Ferrell family revels in holiday bliss and silliness, grab an HBO Max subscription and stream Will Ferrell's beloved elf-centric comedy for yourself. Also, the streamer has a number of other yuletide titles that are sure to entertain fans.