Jamie Lee Curtis Tested Lindsay Lohan With A Freaky Friday Question To Confirm Her Identity When She Texted Out Of The Blue

The mother/daughter chemistry that Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan had in Freaky Friday will always be memorable. Even though it’s been almost 20 years since Freaky Friday came out, this duo recently touched base with each other. In fact, Lohan and Curtis use a secret code to make sure they are texting with the right person when they do catch up.

It’s hard to believe it’s been almost two decades since we saw Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan switch bodies after opening up mysterious fortune cookies. When ET brought up the classic Disney comedy, Curtis recalled the time Lohan texted her out of the blue. Just to make sure, she pulled out a little test to make her answer a very specific question about a memorable day they shared on set.

I got a text from her out of the blue one day, I hadn't talked to her in a year or so. I got a, 'Hey, Jamie, it's Lynds.' I said, 'Prove it.' She goes, 'What do you mean?' I go, 'What was the song that you and I tried to learn the rap in the middle of while we were shooting the french fry scene in the car in Freaky Friday when we were stuck in the car for hours?' And then she wrote back the answer.

If you’re wondering what the former Disney star texted back, the answer is “Like I Love You” by Justin Timberlake. I would love to find a copy of that moment in the blooper reel! The Halloween star revealed that her reasoning for screening calls from celebrities and offering a secret question is to avoid being pranked by a masquerader. In a world where people use voice-changing and deepfake software, I can understand her skepticism.

Because the Freaky Friday duo have great respect for each other and still keep in contact, could that mean we’ll get a Freaky Friday sequel? Both stars have expressed a great interest in wanting to return to their previous roles in the body-switching movie. While nothing has been confirmed, the Trading Places star has said she can picture the plot being her character, Tess, as a grandma and watching Lohan’s character trying to be a mother. Wow, that would actually be a great idea! Is Disney hearing this right now?

So the next Freaky Friday movie may not be coming to us anytime soon, but you can expect to see Lindsay Lohan back with a Christmas movie for Netflix called Falling For Christmas. Think of it as a modern remake of Goldie Hawn’s Overboard with sprinkles of Christmas magic about an amnesiac heiress under the care of a blue-collared lodge owner. This will be her first major flick since 2013’s The Canyons and Scary Movie 5. The Parent Trap star made sure to go all out with this role by working with an acting coach for the first time in her career to better understand the emotions of her character and explore all of the possibilities of a script. She’s also has another rom-com for Netflix coming up called Irish Wish about a woman who wakes up as a bride after she made a wish to find love. Things are truly looking up for the New York native actress.

Luckily for Lindsay Lohan, she answered Jamie Lee Curtis’ question correctly when she called her, or she would have had to face the screening wrath of the Scream Queen herself. Be sure to watch Falling For Christmas with your Netflix subscription when it premieres on November 10th. You can also see this dynamic duo in Freaky Friday with your Disney+ subscription.