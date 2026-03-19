After Hoping To Be In A Minecraft Movie 2 For 'A Pile Of Cash,' Kirsten Dunst Just Got Her Wish

Kirsten Dunst is one of our best actors working today who’s been in a ton of really great movies, but they often don’t often scream “box office smash” – since her Spider-Man days, anyway. So the fact that she’s now the star of one of Hollywood’s upcoming video game movies, A Minecraft Movie 2, is a great surprise, especially when you consider the funny backstory behind it.

As the sequel for A Minecraft Movie reportedly gets ready to start rolling cameras next month, we’ve just learned that Dunst will be joining Jason Momoa and Jack Black for the sequel, per Variety. Warner Bros. says details about the actor’s role and what the plot line for the followup will “remain deep in the mine” for now, but what a welcome twist for Dunst!

Ironically enough, Kirsten Dunst actually pitched herself to be in A Minecraft Movie 2 back in August 2025 since her kids loved the first movie, and, as Town & Country claimed, “she’d like to make a pile of cash.” Perhaps her plea got the production’s attention? Here’s what she said at the time:

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Maybe I can just make a movie where I don’t lose money?

Dunst has a seven-year-old son named Ennis and four-year-old son named James, who she shares with her partner and fellow actor Jesse Plemons. This seems like the ultimate move for the actress to do one for them and perhaps win some cool mom points with her young boys. And, let’s not forget how funny Kirsten Dunst can be! She’s been in hilarious comedies like Drop Dead Gorgeous, Bring It On and Anchorman 2.

The 43-year-old movie star also deserves a set to joke around on after doing quite a few rough dramas in recent years like 2024’s Civil War and 2021’s The Power of the Dog. As she pointed out in the interview where she name-dropped Minecraft, it’s been a while since she’s been in a movie that was a big commercial success, though Civil War did become one of A24’s highest-grossing movies in 2024.

When it comes to A Minecraft Movie 2, you can pretty much bet on it being a huge box office hit considering how the last one did. A Minecraft Movie made $961.2 billion worldwide, making it the No. 5 highest-grossing movie of 2025 globally and it was actually the No. 1 movie of last year at the domestic box office. The sequel is being made by the same team behind the first movie, and according to Jason Momoa, the script had him “laughing out loud”.

If you’re mispronouncing her name now, you might want to learn it, because Kirsten Dunst is sure to be in with the kids when A Minecraft Movie 2 hits theaters on July 23, 2027! While we wait for it, you can revisit the first movie right now with an HBO Max subscription.