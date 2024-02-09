What’s Going On With Jonathan Majors’ Relationship With Meagan Good Since His Conviction?

Actor Jonathan Majors has had a wild year, going from starring in blockbusters like Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp to facing serious charges related to an incident with his ex. After Majors was charged with four different counts he went to court, and eventually was found guilty of assault and harassment. While he's still awaiting his sentencing, what's going on with Majors' relationship with Meagan Good since the conviction? Here's the latest.

The public has been following Jonathan Majors' legal issues for months now, with the charges shocking fans. He eventually went to court to face off against his ex Grace Jabbari, with Good by his side throughout it all. But after this conviction, are they still going strong? According to TMZ, the answer is yes. And after reportedly taking a cross-country road trip, they're reportedly living together in New York City.

Per an insider report by TMZ, the celebrity couple is easy to spot in their neighborhood in Manhattan's Greenwich Village. So despite how Majors' legal issues played out in court, the pair is still seemingly committed to each other and remain together.

What's more, the insider reports that Good and Majors have basically been "inseparable" during this difficult time in the Lovecraft Country actor's life. Although they'll finally have to take some space when she resumes filming the TV series Harlem.

(Image credit: Netflix)

While Jonathan Majors' personal life seems intact in the wake of his conviction, things don't seem quite as hopeful related to his career as a TV and film actor. After being charged related to a conflict with Jabbari, the US Army dropped an ad that would have featured him. And after being convicted, Marvel officially dropped Majors as the villainous Kang, despite already appearing in Ant-Man 3 and two seasons of Loki.

Since Kang was expected to be the next Thanos-level threat to the MCU as a whole, this is a huge shakeup. The studio has been setting up the character for a few years now, which would likely have come to a head with the appropriately titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The studio's plans for the character remain a mystery for the time being, although fans have been debating who could replace Majors as Kang.

Jonathan Majors' possible professional comeback may also be hindered by how the judge ultimately decides to sentence the 34 year-old actor. He was found guilty on two out of four charges, so that stakes definitely feel high. But since he doesn't have any prior convictions, it seems unlikely that he'll face jail time. Still, sometimes judges make examples out of public figures so only time will tell.

With Loki Season 2 release, Majors doesn't have any more upcoming projects for the time being.