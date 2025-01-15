After Kevin Feige And Disney Got Roped Into Justin Baldoni’s Complaint, There Does Seem To Be One Clear Deadpool Connection In It Ends With Us

The book to movie adaptation It Ends With Us (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) has been making plenty of headlines since its release, more recently thanks to legal issues revolving around its stars. Blake Lively filed a complaint against the production company in charge of the movie, while director/actor Justin Baldoni filed a lawsuit against The New York Times for their reporting of the situation. After Kevin Feige and Disney got roped into Baldoni’s complaint, there does seem to be one clear Deadpool connection in It Ends With Us. Let's break it all down.

After the internet thought Reynolds was making fun of Baldoni when playing Nicepool in Deadpool & Wolverine (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription), his lawyers contacted Kevin Feige and Bob Iger about wanting to see how the character was developed by the studio. Now a connection has been found online. Namely though the use of "Gordon Reynolds", Ryan's alter ego which is thanked in both projects.

Gordon Reynolds is credited in both movies.

In the credits for Deadpool & Wolverine, "Gordon Reynolds" is listed as the actor portraying Nicepool. And it turns out that in Lively's "special thanks" portion of It Ends With Us' credits, she also thanked Gordon in addition to her children with Reynolds. This isn't necessarily a smoking gun, but another twist that's sure to keep the public invested in the ongoing situation.

Both Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's respective lawsuits related to It Ends With Us had already been filed by the time all the chatter about Nicepool began. Now the director wants to see all the internal documents surrounding the Deadpool variant, seemingly in hopes of finding proof that the character was making fun of him. We'll just have to wait and see how the situation shakes out.

Nicepool's possible connection to Baldoni.

Fans started finding potential connections between Nicepool and Baldoni when cross referencing Lively's allegations about him with the Wade Wilson variant's lines in the threequel. That includes Nicepool talking about Ladypool (who was played by Lively) looking so great after having a baby, as well as self-identifying as a feminist. What's more, fans noticed Nicepool's grisly death happened in front of a flower shop, possible as a reference to It Ends With Us protagonist Lily.

Baldoni's lawyers seemingly sent new papers to the powers that be at Marvel after a Twitter thread with these possible Nicepool connections went viral. With these new twists and legal turns happening weekly, it seems like the lawsuits brought by forth by both It Ends With Us stars aren't going to be resolved anytime soon.

It Ends With Us is on Netflix and Deadpool & Wolverine is on Disney+. Check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.