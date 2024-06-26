In A Rare Window Into Their Relationship, Margot Robbie's Husband Revealed What They Fight About, And It's Actually So Sweet

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley have become quite the power producers in Hollywood, however, they’re also a power couple. The two have been married since 2016, and while they talk a lot about their work, they very rarely open up about their relationship. Now, Ackerley has shared a fun bit of information about his marriage to the Barbie star as he revealed what they fight out. Let’s just say, it’s so sweet.

Following their incredible year with Barbie, Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley spoke with The Times of London about their company LuckyChap, the success of their movie about the Mattel doll and the launch of the actress’s gin brand Papa Salt . The producer also got personal, and he admitted the silly thing he and Robbie fight about. He said (via Huff Post ) that they bicker over:

…whether Tim Tams or Penguins are better.

Yes, the thing they fight over are chocolate biscuits, and I honestly love this for them.

These two run a production company, they’re two of the masterminds behind the record-breaking box-office smash Barbie and they are constantly producing projects that are pushing boundaries, like I, Tonya and Saltburn. However, when it comes to what they bicker about, it’s about which chocolate biscuits are the best.

I have to say, it does make sense. With Ackerley being British and Robbie being Australian I get why their tier lists of the best chocolate biscuits would differ.

Plus, while we see Robbie and Ackerley on red carpets together fairly frequently, their comments about each other are almost always professional. However, in the rare case they do get personal they keep it light and entertaining. For example, one time, the I, Tonya star said her husband is a real-life Slytherin and went viral for it. Another sweet instance of them light-heartedly commenting about their lives came when Ackerley joked about buying “pink Ferraris” with their Barbie money.

Along with joking about the great Tim Tam vs. Penguins debate, the producer also got a bit more serious and opened up about his and his partner’s work-life balance. They seem to have it figured out, and they don’t find it too hard to manage it all. He noted that they spend “24 hours a day” together, however, it works really well for them, as he said:

It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.

While we rarely hear about Robbie and Ackerley's marriage, they really seem to be a match made in heaven. Not only are they great partners in business, but they’re also wonderful life partners.

As Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley continue to create amazing movies and shows with LuckyChap, we’ll be sure to keep you posted on what they have coming up and other fun personal comments they make every once in a while.