Taika Waititi And Rita Ora Revealed Their Wedding Photos A Year After Getting Married, And I'm Obsessed With Them

Over the last year, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have been pretty hush-hush about their wedding . The two got married one year ago, after being engaged for a few weeks. However, they didn’t talk about it publically for a long time, which led to lots of rumors about the singer and director tying the knot . Eventually, they confirmed their nuptials, and now, to celebrate their first anniversary, Vogue published a gorgeous gallery of images and videos giving us a sneak peek into their intimate and on-brand wedding.

Based on Rita Ora and Taika Waititi’s sense of style and a seemingly shared sense of humor, it looks like this wedding was their dream come true. In one of the galleries Vogue Weddings posted on Instagram, it highlighted both of these things. The couple was dressed to the nines, and looked like Old Hollywood legends, while their goofiness was also on full display – especially when you see the message iced onto their cake in image number three and the final photo of Ora singing with an Elvis impersonator.

Everything about this gallery is perfection, especially when it comes to the fashion. Ora’s Tom Ford one-shoulder dress is detailed, form-fitting, and so unique. Meanwhile, Waititi rocked a classy double-breasted black suit with vertical stripes.

The pop star is a fashion icon, from rocking a sheer dress and see-through gloves to the beaded vest she wore last spring , she’s always looking fab. When it came to her beautiful wedding dress, not only did it fit her style, it was found in an impromptu way, because of the short window between their engagement and wedding. She explained there wasn’t much planning that went into their ceremony, so she just went into Tom Ford’s shop to look for a dress, and then fate came to the rescue as she told Vogue :

And because it wasn’t planned, I didn’t know if the right dress was even going to be in town, and I just took the risk and went to the Tom Ford shop, and they had it perfectly waiting with the veil, in my size, no alterations needed to be done. I mean, it was like it was meant to be, to be honest.

Honestly, this quote makes me even more obsessed with this special moment. Ora is quite literally glowing in this dress, and she looks overjoyed about everything in this adorable video Vouge Weddings posted :

In another post about the ceremony, the Jojo Rabbit director noted that their ceremony “was beautiful” and “super simple.” It wasn’t a big deal, they gathered their closest loved ones and they planned it on a whim. In the end, they both spoke about how it felt like the perfect way to celebrate their union.

