After Next Goal Wins, There Are 5 Sports Underdog Stories I'd Like To See Adapted Into Movies

The schedule of 2023 new movie releases includes a few sports films among its entries, and the latest is Next Goal Wins. Directed by Taika Waititi, it tells the true story of the American Samoa national football team’s efforts to change its losing ways. It’s an underdog tale if there ever was one, and it makes for a very fun (if not somewhat traditional) sports flick . I myself had a very good time with the What We Do in the Shadows helmer’s account of the events. Since seeing it, I’ve been thinking about other true underdog stories that could make for great motion pictures, and there are five that come to mind.

Over the years, plenty of sports movies have featured underdog victories , with the stories centered around protagonists seeking to overcome insurmountable odds to reach glory. Remember the Titans, Rudy and Glory Road are such productions that fall into that category. Though such tales have been told so many times, folks like myself can’t help but be drawn to them. As time goes on, real events within the world of competitive games continue to happen, and they could serve as great fodder for films. Let’s discuss some potential accounts that are ripe for dramatized cinematic adaptations.

The Mighty Ducks Of Anaheim Battle Their Way To The Stanley Cup Final In 2003

Countless sports fans are probably familiar with Disney’s Mighty Ducks movies, which featured a cast consisting of Emilio Estevez, Joshua Jackson and more notable names. What some may not be aware of, however, is that the franchise actually inspired an actual NHL team. That’s right, the House of Mouse founded the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in 1993 after the success of the 1992 film. The organization saw its share of ups and downs within the league, before it was sold in 2005 and renamed the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the 2006-2007 season, during which it won the Stanley Cup.

One of the greatest highlights of the Mighty Ducks era is the squad’s 2002-2003 campaign. The year before, they’d finished fifth in their division and not much was expected of them at the start of that next season. But under the tutelage of new coach Mike Babcock, they managed to greatly improve and reach the Stanley Cup Final. Though they ultimately lost to the New Jersey Devils, the Ducks’ run was still massively impressive. ESPN’s E60 produced a documentary that chronicled the season, and I’m surprised it hasn’t been opted for a scripted feature. Such a production could be both compelling and inspiring. A studio may want to scoop up this idea (and it could even be a prime project for Walt Disney Pictures).

Althea Gibson Crosses The Color Line To Win The Grand Slam, Wimbledon And More

When discussing inspiring figures from sports history, one can’t help but bring up the legend that was Althea Gibson. The celebrated athlete was talented in multiple athletic disciplines but was widely renowned for her skills as a tennis player. Despite her undeniable talents, she experienced considerable racism while forging her professional career during the 1950s. In 1956, Gibson became the first Black athlete to ever claim victory at a Grand Slam tournament and, a year later, she won at Wimbledon and the U.S. Nationals. She’d eventually go on to win other competitive honors as well up until she retired from tennis in the late ‘50s.

It honestly boggles the mind that the sports icon has never been the subject of a biopic. She was an impactful figure in the game and paved the way for female athletes like Venus and Serena Williams as well as Naomi Osaka. The aforementioned siblings received their own film, King Richard (which is available with a Max subscription ). The Williams sisters were very much deserving of a film, and I believe the same is certainly true of Althea Gibson.

The Minnesota Twins And Atlanta Braves Meet In The 1991 World Series

So far, we’ve only discussed stories that involve a single team or person, but what about an underdog sports movie told from the perspective of two teams? The story of the 1991 World Series would be perfect for it. That championship series saw the Minnesota Twins and the Atlanta Braves meet to do battle in the baseball diamond. This moment in MLB history was significant because neither team was expected to make much noise during the ‘91 season. Both finished out ‘90 in last place in their respective divisions. They shocked the baseball-loving world when they hit their strides and ultimately reached the championship.

It was the Twins that would emerge victorious, but the Braves gave a valiant effort during the seven-game series. The intensity of those games would make for a nail-biter of a movie. What would also be cool is if a filmmaker could deftly track both teams, chronicling their paths (and how they intersect) ahead of their meeting in the World Series. Though it has obvious differences, Ron Howard’s racing drama, Rush, is a solid example of the idea I have in mind. There are great baseball movies one can watch now, and I think an adaptation of this early ‘90s story could be the basis of a fine addition to the genre.

Tom Brady And The 2001 New England Patriots Win The Super Bowl

So you may be thinking: Has seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady ever truly been an underdog in his career? Well, the truth of the matter is yes, he has. The former Michigan player wasn’t a highly favored prospect when entered the 2000 NFL Draft and was only picked up by the New England Patriots with the 199th pick in the sixth round. He rode the bench his rookie season, but everything turned around during his sophomore season. After taking over as starting quarterback for the injured Drew Bledsoe, Brady shined, leading the Pats to an 11-5 record in the regular season. They eventually reached Super Bowl XXXVI, where they won a hard-fought victory against the renowned St. Louis Rams. And Brady was named the game’s MVP.

Tom Brady has been the subject of a documentary, Man in the Arena (which featured blunt thoughts from Bill Belichick and Drew Bledsoe ). That was informative, but I’d be interested in seeing Brady’s early years dramatized. It’s true that he’s, in some ways, one of the most polarizing figures in sports. Yet few would probably deny that his story is a classic underdog story, and it’s one that seems almost too perfect for a feature film adaptation.

Jeremy Lin Rises With The New York Knicks

There are a plethora of notable success stories within NBA history, and Jeremy Lin’s is certainly one of the most unique. A Havard basketball player who went undrafted, Lin landed with the Golden State Warriors in 2010 and from there, had stints overseas and in the G (then-D) League. His big chance would come when he was picked up by the New York Knicks off waivers in 2011. While he initially didn’t see any playing time, the then-injury-plagued team gave him a shot, and he used it – or better yet, swished it. Lin had several major performances, notching stellar stats in games against the likes of the New Jersey Nets and Los Angeles Lakers. (He even outscored Kobe Bryant in that latter match.) This impressive stretch became known as “Linsanity” and became a sports phenomenon.

While he’s already been the subject of a 2013 documentary called Linsanity, the now 35-year-old Jeremy Lin’s career has never been dramatized as a movie. This basketball fan would love to see someone tell Lin’s story on the big screen, as it would certainly make for an entertaining flick. While Lin may not be a future hall of famer, his journey is remarkable and inspirational. As it stands, he’s one one of the first Asian players to ever play in the NBA, and he’s the very first to ever win an NBA championship (as he did so with the Toronto Raptors). Somebody please make this movie.

I’d hope that even a few of the notable events in sports history listed above will be optioned into films. However, if they don’t, I won’t fret – and the same is likely true for those who were actually involved in those moments. After all, movie or not, these milestones will live on in the hearts and minds of those who enjoy sports. And if you enjoy such tales, head to your local theater and check out Next Goal Wins now.