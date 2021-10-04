After Police Took Him To Rehab, Jackass Star Bam Margera Explains Why He Thinks The Whole Situation Happened

Bam Margera has been dealing with his fair share of legal and personal issues over this past year. In September, the Jackass alum became engaged in a legal battle with his wife, Nicole Boyd, regarding custody issues . And just last week, the TV personality was picked up (not arrested) by police and taken to a rehab facility after appearing “emotionally distressed” at the Don CeSar Resort Hotel in St. Pete Beach. Now, Margera is giving his account of the situation and why it allegedly occurred.

The skateboarder asserts that the incident that got him picked up by the police began when he was waiting for his visiting wife and son at the airport, per TMZ . Their flight was apparently delayed and, according to the Jackass star, he subsequently decided to spend time in the nearby casino while he waited. Onlookers then reportedly started taking pictures of him, allegedly with something in his hand that resembled a drink. Bam Margera says that one of his loved ones saw said photos, allegedly prompting them to call the authorities. He also says there was a miscommunication with the person, who claimed Margera threatened to jump off a bridge.

Bam Margera alleges that he was just coming off of a recent stint in a care facility when he was picked up by the authorities in St. Pete Beach. He reportedly told TMZ that he previously stayed in an Arizona facility for 140 days to be treated for manic bipolar disorder. With this, the star says he was then transferred to an outpatient facility in Florida and was staying with a friend and relative.

Ahead of this most recent situation, Bam Margera’s estranged wife filed a petition in court, asking for custody of the couple’s 3-year-old son. She specifically requested that Margera’s time with their child be supervised by an adult of his choosing. However, Nicole Boyd did specify that his pick would have to get her approval. Boyd has not filed for divorce from the stunt performer at this time, and it’s currently unclear as to how the court will rule in the custody battle.

The MTV alum had already been embroiled in another legal situation with his former colleagues after being dismissed from the upcoming sequel Jackass Forever. He filed suit against Paramount Pictures, MTV and more, claiming that he was illegally fired from the production. The film’s director, Jeff Tremaine, has since filed for a restraining order against Bam Margera. The filmmaker alleges that the star sent death threats to him and his family through text messages.