After Rumors Swirled Vin Diesel May Not Have Been Happy With Jason Momoa's Villain, He Opened Up About The Fast X Actor

The Fast and Furious franchise has been a global sensation since its inception, captivating audiences with high-octane thrills and star-studded casts, becoming some of the best action movies . However, recent rumors suggested that there might have been some tension between two heavyweights from the franchise, Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa . Speculation mounted after reports emerged that Diesel was not entirely pleased with Momoa's portrayal of the villain in the box-office hit Fast X. However, the xXx star recently took to social media to put an end to these rumors and shed light on his thoughts about the Aquaman actor’s performance.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Diesel shared a photo of himself and Momoa on set, praising the collaborative and expressive nature of the franchise's actors. He specifically highlighted the Justice League alum's portrayal of Dante Reyes, describing it as unique, special, and scene-stealing. Check out Vin's post below:

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) A photo posted by on

According to RadarOnline , there were rumors that Vin Diesel was unhappy with Jason Momoa, blaming him for the mixed reviews of Fast X . The gossip suggested that the Babylon A.D. actor was embarrassed by the Game of Thrones alum being hailed as the standout in the film and stealing the spotlight from the franchise.

However, The Guardian of the Galaxy star's recent social media post indicates appreciation and admiration for Momoa's portrayal of one of the Fast series' best villains . Any rumors of discord between the two actors were either fabricated or have since been resolved.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Vin Diesel has a history of feuds with fellow cast members, and a potential conflict with Momoa wouldn't be surprising. One notable feud was with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson , which became apparent through an Instagram video posted by Johnson in August 2016 . The video featured behind-the-scenes footage of a prison fight scene, and Johnson's caption called out his male co-stars without explicitly naming them. It soon became apparent that Vin Diesel, who also served as a producer, was the intended target, as confirmed by TMZ's detailed report . Other co-stars like Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Scott Eastwood, Kurt Russell, and even Jason Statham reportedly expressed their displeasure with the situation .

Check out our t imeline of the Diesel/Johnson beef if you need a recap of their conflict, but the feud between these Hollywood powerhouses has seemingly been squashed, with The Rock set to return to the Fast Saga . While it suggests discussions took place to improve their working relationship, it's uncertain if Hobbs and Dom will appear together in the next Fast installment. The former WWE star’s recent projects, which included the DC film, Black Adam, have received mixed reviews and underwhelming box office performance. His upcoming movie, Red One, will exclusively stream for anyone with an Amazon Prime Video subscription . It's possible his return to the franchise is more financially motivated than a resolution with his Furious co-star.

While it remains to be seen how Diesel and Momoa's dynamic will continue to play out on-screen, fans can take solace in the fact that the Fast and Furious franchise has a way of uniting its stars despite past conflicts. The next thrilling and possibly, final chapter in the saga is set to hit theaters on April 4th, 2025, so mark your calendars.