Jennifer Lopez Made A Bold Statement About New York, And Not Everyone Is Happy

New York City is home to over 8.5 million people who are stacked on top of each other and living some kind of crazy shared experience. People move to New York City to experience life being thrown at you all at once, and hope they can “make it” in whatever way it means to them. People move there and stay their entire lives, building businesses and raising families. However, according to Jennifer Lopez, moving to NYC doesn’t make you a true New Yorker, and this bold statement has become quite controversial on the internet.

Jennifer Lopez Doubled Down On Her New York Hot Take

During an interview for Subway Takes, host Kareem Rahma asked Lopez what her hottest take was. The Out of Sight star revealed that she believed that to be a true New Yorker, you need to be born in New York City. She explained (via TikTok ):

You have to be born in New York to be a New Yorker. I know everybody wants to claim the city! Everybody wants to claim our city, but you have to be born in New York. You have to be born in one of the five boroughs to be a New Yorker.

Obviously, this is a controversial take, and although Rahma agreed with her, he noted that when he first moved to NYC, he had heard that you have to live in New York for 10 years before you can claim to be a New Yorker. This is also famously the opinion of Carrie Bradshaw, the protagonist on one of the most famous New York City-set TV series , Sex and the City. Lopez disagreed with this, saying:

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I have to say no. You live in New York, you take on characteristics of New Yorkers probably by that time. You have a New York sensibility…. You pay New York taxes. When you’re born in New York is when you’re really a New Yorker.

Rahma also noted that it’s hard to say that a person who has lived in NYC for 50 years and raised a family there isn’t a New Yorker, but Lopez still doubled down, saying you still have to be born there to be a true New Yorker.

How The Internet Reacted To This NYC Hot Take

Obviously, this is a pretty hot take, which is what Rahma was asking for. It went absolutely viral on the internet, and people had pretty mixed feelings about the criteria that the “On The Floor” singer was so adamant about. Some agreed with her, with one person stating that there is a certain quality you have when you are born in NYC that you don’t really have if you are a transplant. They said: