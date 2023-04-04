After The Barbie Trailer, Simu Liu Is Doing His Part To Promote The Free The Nipple Movement

As Greta Gerwig’s Barbie approaches in the summer movie season, the latest teaser trailer came out Tuesday morning to introduce us to Barbie Land and the dolls who live in it. Among them is Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu, who plays one of many Kens, specifically one who particularly gets on the nerves of Ryan Gosling’s Ken. Liu responded to the trailer drop by having a cheeky “free the nipple” moment.

With the new Barbie trailer going viral, Simu Liu took to Twitter to share a spicy screenshot of himself as Ken in a low cut tank and track mini shorts, and he promoted the “free the nipple” movement too. Check it out:

free the nipple pic.twitter.com/zk2W83EQEbApril 4, 2023 See more

Obviously the whole “free the nipple” campaign is directed toward the idea that women should be legally and culturally allowed to bare their nipples in public if they wish, but when in Barbie Land, maybe it’s the other way around? Tons of celebrities like Florence Pugh have been freeing the nipple with big fashion moments as of late, but in this case, Simu Liu is referencing the popular campaign to bring light to his provocative outfits as Ken in the Barbie movie. He’s obviously ripped and has got that Marvel body, so why not flaunt it?

The fresh look at Barbie shows us more of Barbie Land, the movie’s stacked cast led by Margot Robbie and teases that her Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken will enter the “Real World” with their rollerskates packed. Watch it here:

Simu Liu looks like he has tons of amazing outfits (as everyone in Barbie Land should) and at least one dance sequence, if not more. After the actor gained widespread popularity for starring in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the actor has spoken of feeling “extremely honored” to be part of Greta Gerwig’s take on the popular doll and “do something completely different” than superhero fare with the role. Liu previously told CinemaBlend that Barbie is the “best script” he’s ever read , along with calling the movie both “bonkers” and “heartfelt.”

Among the many 2023 new movie releases to get excited for, Barbie definitely looks to be a fun (and very pink) journey to mark our calendars for. A live-action Barbie movie has been in the works for nearly a decade, with Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway previously attached to play Barbie at different times. The iteration that we’ll see this summer is written by partners Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, and also produced by Robbie’s production company, which has been behind other movies like I, Tonya and Promising Young Woman.

You can see Simu Liu “free the nipple” in the Barbie movie, which heads to theaters on July 21.