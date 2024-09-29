Ahead Of Terrifier 3, Art The Clown Actor Responded To Rumors That Those Viral Vomit-Related Reactions To The Second Film Were Staged

With the sequel Terrifier 3 on the upcoming horror movie horizon, anticipation is growing for another round of intense scares and over-the-top gore, especially after fans' notorious reactions to the second movie . The first sequel garnered major attention after reports surfaced of moviegoers passing out and even vomiting during screenings due to the film’s extreme violence and disturbing visuals. Fueled in party by the disturbing Terrifier 3 trailer , franchise’s star David Howard Thornton has addressed the rumors that the fans' viral reactions to Art the Clown's sequel mayhem were staged.

In a recent interview with NME , David clarified that those infamous vomit-related reactions were indeed entirely genuine. Despite the skepticism some expressed regarding the authenticity of the claims, which were widely shared across social media, the Alabama native has emphasized that everything that happened was a real fan response. His own stomach-churning reactions to filming the third flick support that, and here's the Gotham actor's explanation for why those reactions couldn't have been staged.

That was wild. We didn’t have the budget for that type of stuff. What was so amazing about it, was that it was all purely organic. It was the fans going out there, taking videos of the things they experienced and relaying it to the public. It was some of the best publicity you could get. I loved it and I have a feeling it’s going to happen again with Terrifier 3 because there’s a moment that made me almost vomit on set.

The man behind one of the scariest cinematic clown’s comments comes at a pivotal time, as fans eagerly await the Christmas-themed third entry to hit the 2024 movie schedule and to push the boundaries of horror even further. The franchise went from cult sensation to enjoying an explosion in popularity due to its raw, no-holds-barred approach to gore, violence, and over-the-top kills . The viral reactions from the second movie’s screenings only added to its notoriety, making it one of the most talked-about horror films across 2022 and 2023.

With Terrifier 3 mere weeks away from releasing in theaters, fans wonder how far writer/director Damien Leone & Co. are willing to go to top the grotesque and shocking scenes from the second film. David Howard Thornton's revelation that he was nearly overwhelmed on set suggests audiences should brace for even more extreme content in the upcoming installment.

As the franchise continues to thrive, it’s clear that the team behind the series isn’t afraid to double down on the formula that made the previous film so notorious. With genuine fan reactions already helping to build hype, we horror hounds are poised to receive another unforgettable entry in the series.

Terrifier 3 hits theaters on October 11. If you want to revisit Art's first two pavement pizza-inducing outings, they’re available to stream, with the first one available with a Peacock subscription and the second to anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription .