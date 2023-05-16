After Rust’s Death, Charges And Lawsuits, The Movie Finally Wrapped Filming. Then Alec Baldwin Shaved His Beard

Alec Baldwin’s professional future remained uncertain after a prop gun misfired on the set of Rust , resulting in the tragic death of cinematograph Halyna Hutchins . Initially confronted with criminal charges, including two counts of involuntary manslaughter , Baldwin can now breathe a small sigh of relief as the charges have been dismissed . In a recent social media post, the 30 Rock alum unveiled his freshly clean-shaven face, after the troubled production finally comes to a close.

Within mere hours of posting a last-day-on-set picture to Instagram , Alec Baldwin surprised his fans by sharing a photo of his freshly shaved appearance. Below, you can see the Pearl Harbor star sporting his new clean-shaven look.

A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta)

Despite the numerous setbacks, the resilient cast and crew remained committed to completing the film . With the film wrapped and charges behind him, the Beetlejuice star took to social media to share an image of him still sporting the beard on the final day of production. The actor accompanied the post with some words of encouragement and admiration for a fellow Rust star, writing:

Last day on the set of RUST with this guy. A very talented actor and lovely young man with a bright future ahead. My love to you, @patrickscottmcdermott

Though working sparingly since the shooting incident, the 65-year-old A-lister has remained active and visible on social media and recently has begun signing onto new projects. He recently announced an upcoming movie titled Hollywood Heist, starring alongside Nick Cannon and Mickey Rourke. In the forthcoming flick, Nick Cannon will take on the role of a Hollywood agent who attempts to win over Alec Baldwin’s character by recounting his efforts to rectify a theft that has depleted the budget of his latest production. The film recently completed shooting in Las Vegas, Majorica (Spain), and Los Angeles.

While the exact release date for Rust remains to be determined, it seems unlikely that it will be included in the 2023 new movie release schedule. Although the film’s completion is significant, it cannot overshadow the tragic circumstances surrounding its production. The loss of Helena Hutchins and the ensuing legal battles have undoubtedly tarnished the film’s reputation, casting a somber shadow over what once held great promise. Moreover, Alec Baldwin’s decision to remove his beard adds an additional layer of intrigue to an already intricate and controversial production. Only time will reveal whether this was a personal choice or if it holds symbolic significance linked to the film’s tumultuous journey.

