‘I Had All My Tabs’: I Asked The Cast Of Regretting You If They Read Colleen Hoover's Book Before Filming, And One Actor Went Above And Beyond
One actor did all the homework.
When it comes to upcoming book adaptations, readers of the source material typically need to remove themselves, because imagining what the words on the page will look like in real life is too often a let down to the big screen version. The Regretting You movie is no different, but if you’ve wondered how the cast chose to compare the book with the script, we have some insights from them.
During CinemaBlend’s exclusive Regretting You interviews, we spoke to a few of the stars about their relationship with the Colleen Hoover bestseller the romance movie is based on. First, here are Mason Thames’ thoughts:
Regretting You is the second of Colleen Hoover’s novels to get a movie, with last year’s It Ends With Us being the first. Director Josh Boone told us that Hoover was not involved much on set, but he definitely kept her words close, and it offered him a lot of help during the production. Scott Eastwood said this:
Believe it or not, this is a pretty common way for actors to approach book adaptations. Heck, when we talked to Keira Knightley recently for The Woman In Cabin 10, the actress, who has been in a ton of them, said she didn’t even touch the novel. Eastwood decided to stay true to the script over anything else. But his co-star, and daughter on the film, Mckenna Grace was all over the book on set. As she shared with us:
You can own Colleen Hoover's Regretting You novel with this new movie tie-in cover now.
Thames told us that Grace would often point to little details in the book and connect with the director to add them on set. Clearly she was doing her homework on set and cared a lot about giving fans of the book a solid rendition of Clara. (Grace is currently filming The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, so we’d have to imagine she’s got more tabs on set for that, too!)
By their diversity in answers, it’s obvious that there’s not one way to handle being in a book adaptation. Sometimes it’s nice to have both versions to look at, and other times it might be too much, especially when you’re balancing a director’s vision. And as it goes with most movies, not everything made it into the movie – like one version of the adorable ending. Regretting You is now playing in theaters.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.