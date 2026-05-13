Amazon's Balls Up Made Me Search The Internet For Two NSFW Reasons

Balls Up is available to stream with a Prime subscription, but be warned, this is one of the most irreverent comedies of the year. I doubt any upcoming movie in 2026 is going to top this one, which had me searching the web afterward for two not-safe-for-work reasons.

The movie features Elijah (Paul Walter Hauser) and Brad (Mark Wahlberg), who lose their jobs at a condom company right after developing the revolutionary idea of condoms that go over testicles. Eventually, they find themselves on the run following the World Cup final, and a lot of wild things happen on the way. As such, I had questions, and thankfully, the internet had answers.

There Are Not Commercially Available Condoms That "Cover The Balls"

In the movie, Elijah points out that these condoms are ideal because sexually transmitted infections and diseases can be transferred via the testicles. While this is true, there's another big reason why these types of products don't exist commercially that Balls Up missed an opportunity in highlighting.

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As highlighted on Reddit, the answer comes down to the effectiveness of condoms. To be an effective contraceptive, the latex needs to be tight. This would mean tightness around the sensitive areas, which would be uncomfortable for a number of people. Sure, it could be tweaked to be looser, but then we've lost the plot on one of the major reasons people use contraceptives, which is to prevent pregnancy. Balls Up is not a movie about babies, but it definitely could've been!

"Vampire Fish" Do Exist, But The Swimming Up Urine Claim Is Disputed

One of Balls Up's wildest moments comes when Brad pees directly into the river, and falls victim to one of the scariest creatures in the Amazon. Not a jaguar or the popular anaconda often highlighted in movies, but a vampire fish, otherwise known as the candiru fish. The small creature swam up the pee stream, and was about to enter inside of Brad until he "pinched the tip" and left it halfway inside until Elijah could help.

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I've heard this before, ever watching Balls Up, and until now, I never felt compelled to question this fact, as I never planned to pee into a river in the Amazon. After seeing this horrifying scene, however, curiosity got the best of me, and I found out that this wild scene may further contribute to an urban legend with no scientific basis.

As Reddit pointed out, the original case of this was heavily disputed, and scientists have ruled there'd be too much air and not enough liquid for a candiru to travel up a urine stream. It would be physics-defying for a fish to achieve this, and even if one did, it's too large to fit inside. And here I thought the 28 Years Later franchise would once again dominate the penis discussion in Hollywood this year! Speaking of which, I need to look and see if any other movie has filmed a scene as we see in Ball Up, or if this was a historical moment in on-camera nudity.

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Balls Up is available to stream right now on Prime Video, and I think it's one of the funniest movies I've seen this year. Check it out, especially since I did the legwork of looking up the most NSFW things about the movie.