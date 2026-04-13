New On Netflix, Prime Video And More: 7 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (April 13 -19)

This week’s list of streaming highlights includes a bit of everything. Whether you subscribe to your favorite platforms for the best streaming movies, the best original series, or to get access to a library of Hollywood films and catch up on the ones you missed in theaters, this week has whatever you want.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Balls Up - April 15 (Prime Video)

Mark Wahlberg has made some insane comedies in his career, but Balls Up certainly has the most insane premise of them all. Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser star as marketing executives who find themselves at the World Cup as part of a condom sponsorship deal. However, the two get a bit more involved in the game than planned, leading to a country full of irate soccer fans out for blood.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Margo’s Got Money Troubles - April 15 (Apple TV)

Without question, the most star-studded addition to the streaming calendar this week is the new series Margo’s Got Money Troubles, available with an Apple TV subscription. The movie stars Elle Fanning as the daughter of a Hooters waitress (Michelle Pfeiffer) and a professional wrestler (Nick Offerman) who finds herself a single mother trying to make ends meet. It looks to be a movie that is both heartwarming and hilarious. Nicole Kidman also appears and is producing the new series from David E. Kelley.

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(Image credit: Netflix)

Beef, Season 2 - April 16 (Netflix)

The first season of Beef was a runaway hit on Netflix. Now the second season has the unenviable task of matching that success. The show will tell an entirely new story with an entirely new cast of characters. Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan lead the new story as a couple who get into a massive public fight, leading to a chain reaction of wild events.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Roommates - April 17 (Netflix)

Adam Sandler has had incredible success on Netflix, and now your Netflix subscription gives you access to even more members of the Sandler family. Roommates stars Sadie Sandler, daughter of the Happy Gilmore actor, has a woman who goes away to college to find that she might have the roommate from hell... or she may have just made a new best friend.

(Image credit: Roadside Flix)

Dust Bunny - April 17 (HBO Max)

There’s a decent chance that you missed Dust Bunny when it was in theaters, but this fantastical film reunites writer/director Bryan Fuller with his Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen as a hitman hired to kill the monster under a girl’s bed, who she believes ate her family. It’s Fuller's feature film debut in a movie full of his trademark twisted whimsy. It’s the best reason this week to have an HBO Max subscription.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

American Gladiators - April 17 (Prime Video)

A staple of syndicated TV in the early 1990s, American Gladiators combined the style and flash of professional wrestling with real athletic competition and a bit of reality TV. The show was already rebooted once with Hulk Hogan as the host, and now the show launches again with a Prime Video subscription, with another WWE star, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, hosting the show.

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(Image credit: WWE)

WrestleMania 42 - April 18 & 19 (ESPN App)

WWE programming has gone through a lot of changes over the last couple of years, so if you want to watch WrestleMania 42, you’ll need either the ESPN app or a Disney+ subscription with ESPN access.

April has been a great month for streaming content, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon, so after you’ve watched all this, come back next Monday for a new list of what’s not to miss.