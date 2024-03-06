America Ferrera Just Spilled The Beans About Shooting Tequila With Margot Robbie On The Red Carpet, And I Love This For Them

America Ferrera had a great 2023. The Superstore alum was part of the biggest box office movie of the year, Barbie and even got an Oscar nomination for her role in the Greta Gerwig-directed film. She's in good company and is one of the many first-time 2024 Oscar nominees this year. The Barbie clan have been at all kinds of award shows this season, attending a number of ceremonies during the course of the campaign. The cast seems to be having a blast with all the hoopla, and Ferrera even revealed that she and Margot Robbie did tequila shots on the Golden Globes red carpet, and I really love this for them.

The veteran actress spoke The Hollywood Reporter and opened up about how attending the Oscars this year will differ from attending the ceremony in the past. In previous years, she was there when animated films How To Train Your Dragon its first sequel were both nominated in 2011 and 2015. However, this year is a very different occasion, as Ferrera herself has an acting nomination. She feels the change already, saying:

This year feels different. I have to keep reminding myself, ‘Oh, I’m nominated. That’s fun.’

As this is her first time receiving an Academy Award nomination, she has been asking previous nominees for any advice they have for attending the ceremony as a potential Oscar recipient. She has received different pointers, with one referring to how she should approach drinking at such an event. With that, she also shared a story about how she handled alcohol at the Golden Globes this year, as she and Margot Robbie decided to celebrate at the ceremony. She said:

I’ve had a couple conversations with people [about awards show advice]. Jury’s out on when to start drinking and how much to drink and like how to pace yourself to really make it through the night. At the Globes Margot and I took a shot of tequila at the top of the red carpet. That had never been my go-to, but I have to say, it was kinda nice.

This sounds like such a fun time, and the perfect way to celebrate amid an awards campaign. Maybe they'll do the same thing at the Oscars, considering Margot Robbie is also nominated for Best Picture as a producer on the blockbuster film. Sure, it's an occasion on which people should aim to keep it classy, but the stars should be allowed to celebrate. (Plus, it's fun to watch stars get a little silly on Hollywood’s Biggest Night.)

There's actually long history of stars imbibing at the ceremony. Even Michael Shannon admitted to getting very drunk when he lost an award in 2008. I’d love to watch Margot Robbie and America Ferrera do a shot on the red carpet before the show. And, even if they decide to stay sober for the event, they may have some fun at the afterparties, which have a tendency to be quite legendary. But, all in all, the camaraderie amongst the Barbie cast has been a blast to witness and hear about, and I’m glad to hear that it has continued throughout awards season. Here's hoping their bonds hold strong even after the Oscars.