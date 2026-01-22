American Pie’s Jason Biggs Finally Spoke To His Son About That NSFW Pie Scene (And I’m Laughing And Cringing)
Oh, no...
Every decade has movies that help define it, and even if you think that it’s a 1990s movie that didn’t stand the test of time, American Pie certainly counts as one of those films with its 1999 release, along with widely being considered one of the best ‘90s teen movies. The coming of age movie was certainly a hit, but now star Jason Biggs has had to discuss his infamous NSFW pie scene with his son, and I’m definitely laughing and cringing at how it all went down.
What Happened When American Pie’s Jason Biggs Talked To His Son About That Pie Scene?
Most actors probably dream of landing a gig that will raise their profile, and for Jason Biggs and his young co-stars, American Pie was the movie that did it. The film was a massive hit which spawned a franchise that is actually nine films long, and is still talked about to this day, to the point where even Taylor Swift gave it a shoutout not that long ago.
Of course, one of the reasons it’s still part of the pop culture conversation is the scene where Biggs’ character, Jim, actually does the down 'n' dirty with a warm apple pie. Though filming that scene, apparently, wasn’t for the faint of heart (It took six hours!), it may have been even weirder for the actor to explain what happened in the movie to his 11-year-old son, Sid. When appearing on The Julia Cunningham Show recently, he revealed that he and his wife decided it was time to rip that Band-Aid off and explained what happened:
Well, you can’t stay mum about something like this forever, so it makes sense that meeting his oldest son’s questions head on felt like the best option, though it does sound like they were kinda pressured into it, timing-wise:
Alright, time for a short public service announcement. Even if you can’t remember an actor’s name or the title of the movie they were in, it might not be best to just yell “pie fucker” at them. Have you no breeding, sir?! Anyway, Biggs continued, and, yes, it got really awkward for him and poor, young Sid, and I’m getting all flop-sweaty and church-giggly just thinking about it:
Honestly, as cringy as all this sounds, I do think Biggs (who had a “momentary freakout” right before filming the pie fuckery in question) handled it all like a champ, and his kid made it out relatively unscathed, as well. Now I can’t help but wonder if he’ll broach the topic of that one scene that absolutely wouldn’t fly today. If he does, I’m sure Biggs will take the perfect approach.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.