American Pie’s Jason Biggs Finally Spoke To His Son About That NSFW Pie Scene (And I’m Laughing And Cringing)

Every decade has movies that help define it, and even if you think that it’s a 1990s movie that didn’t stand the test of time, American Pie certainly counts as one of those films with its 1999 release, along with widely being considered one of the best ‘90s teen movies. The coming of age movie was certainly a hit, but now star Jason Biggs has had to discuss his infamous NSFW pie scene with his son, and I’m definitely laughing and cringing at how it all went down.

What Happened When American Pie’s Jason Biggs Talked To His Son About That Pie Scene?

Most actors probably dream of landing a gig that will raise their profile, and for Jason Biggs and his young co-stars, American Pie was the movie that did it. The film was a massive hit which spawned a franchise that is actually nine films long, and is still talked about to this day, to the point where even Taylor Swift gave it a shoutout not that long ago.

Of course, one of the reasons it’s still part of the pop culture conversation is the scene where Biggs’ character, Jim, actually does the down 'n' dirty with a warm apple pie. Though filming that scene, apparently, wasn’t for the faint of heart (It took six hours!), it may have been even weirder for the actor to explain what happened in the movie to his 11-year-old son, Sid. When appearing on The Julia Cunningham Show recently, he revealed that he and his wife decided it was time to rip that Band-Aid off and explained what happened:

[Our sons] kept hearing about American Pie and pie and [asking], 'Daddy, what do you do with the pie?' and I had to have a conversation with my oldest. I actually showed him the scene. Jenny and I talked about this, and we were like, 'We want to get ahead of this.' It's my version of a sex talk, right? It's like, how much do you want them to hear from friends and other people at school, and how much do you want to control the narrative? And it was literally happening with American Pie.

Well, you can’t stay mum about something like this forever, so it makes sense that meeting his oldest son’s questions head on felt like the best option, though it does sound like they were kinda pressured into it, timing-wise:

One of the final moments was, we were walking in New York on the street and the boys were up ahead and thank god they did not hear it, but a guy walked past us all and literally screamed out back to me, 'Hey, it's the pie f-er,’ and I looked immediately at the boys, and they did not hear him, thank god.

Alright, time for a short public service announcement. Even if you can’t remember an actor’s name or the title of the movie they were in, it might not be best to just yell “pie fucker” at them. Have you no breeding, sir?! Anyway, Biggs continued, and, yes, it got really awkward for him and poor, young Sid, and I’m getting all flop-sweaty and church-giggly just thinking about it:

He guessed it, so in a way, I almost didn't control the narrative, but he wasn't entirely sure. But I wanted to ask him first. I said, 'What do you think happens?' I was just curious, and he actually guessed correctly. He was embarrassed to say it, very embarrassed, but I was like, 'Okay. Let me show you. Let me show you what happened,' and so I showed him the scene, and he laughed and laughed…. He was a little uncomfortable for sure. He did say I was a good actor and, you know what, at the end of the day, that’s all that matters. But I had to explain things like, it wasn’t a real pie, I mean, all the things I’ve explained in full interviews from 1999.

Honestly, as cringy as all this sounds, I do think Biggs (who had a “momentary freakout” right before filming the pie fuckery in question) handled it all like a champ, and his kid made it out relatively unscathed, as well. Now I can’t help but wonder if he’ll broach the topic of that one scene that absolutely wouldn’t fly today. If he does, I’m sure Biggs will take the perfect approach.