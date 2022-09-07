Amid Breakup Rumors, How Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Allegedly Doing As A Couple

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been making headlines ever since they they went public with their relationship in 2020. The two A-list stars have managed to garner a significant amount of attention due to their occasional PDA-filled social media posts and fashion-forward appearances at award shows and other events. However, as of late, fans have been speculating about Fox and MGK's status as a couple and, with that, they've seemed to mostly stay out of the spotlight as of late. Now, a new report has provided alleged details on the state of their relationship.

Despite the break up rumors following their Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's engagement announcement earlier this year, things are reportedly all good between these two. An insider alleged to Entertainment Tonight that the two aren’t breaking up but are simply busy and tending to their lives, both the personal and professional aspects of them. The source said:

As of now, Megan and MGK are doing really well regardless of the breakup speculation. They both have been super busy work-wise, and personally speaking, having kids of their own, they are naturally swamped on that front as well. All is good between the two of them and they are still making time for each other and their relationship. Their wedding plans are still on, but being as busy as they are, they are taking everything one day at a time.

I’m sure planning a wedding as daring as they are can be super overwhelming, especially amid their busy lives. MGK is currently on a world tour for his album Mainstream Sellout. Thus far, the tour has been getting press due to the wild rockstar antics the singer has performed on stage during his shows. One such act involved him smashing a champagne bottle on his face during a show at Madison Square Garden, something that he repeated during a show in Cleveland.

Megan Fox’s life has been just as eventful. The star completed her work on The Expendables 4, and to say that Fox's costume looks badass would be an understatement. Surely she fits right in with the franchise vets like Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass, and have been going strong since. The curiosity surrounding their relationship is understandable, as the two have talked about drinking each other's blood, and have even been spotted hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, another high-profile couple. While this is a positive-sounding update on Fox and MGK, some may not be so convinced of it until the stars themselves set the record straight. I personally hope that the two do indeed stay together and manage to take that walk down the aisle.

While you wait for updates on that front, you can check out the couple in Machine Gun Kelly's Good Mourning, which is currently available to stream on Showtime. Also, check out our 2022 movie release schedule for other movies that will be heading to theaters in the near future.