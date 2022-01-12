Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Now Engaged, Check Out The Video

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have quickly become a favorite Hollywood couple between their unique (and sometimes wild) love story , incredible fashion looks and acting collaborations . We have especially good news from the couple considering the pair have shared that they plan to get married after a year and a half together.

The Transformers actress shared the happy news on her Instagram with a peaceful and sweet video of the pair getting engaged under a banyan tree. Check out the video:

The short video shows the moment Machine Gun Kelly, a.k.a. Colson Baker, got down on one knee and asked Megan Fox to be his wife. After he popped the question, Fox is seen sitting down to his level and saying something as MGK places her engagement ring on her finger, and the pair then go in for a kiss.

In the post, Megan Fox shares the significance of the location of their engagement, saying that back in July 2020 they sat under the same tree and “asked for magic.” Then Fox gets real, expressing the couple has dealt with “pain,” “work” and “sacrifices” together throughout their relationship. Fox says she and MGK have “walked through hell together,” but at the same time, have “laughed more” than she could have ever imagined and are “intoxicated off of love.”

And in true Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly fashion, the actress signed off the post with something offbeat by saying they “drank each other’s blood” after the engagement. On MGK’s account, the punk singer shared a closer look at Fox’s ring with this post:

Machine Gun Kelly really thought this engagement through in a way that it could be special for both of them. As he said on Instagram, the ring was designed to include both their birthstones. Fox’s is an emerald and Baker’s is a diamond. The pair got engaged on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, which is a unique date since it only includes ones and twos numerically.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass back in March 2020. Fox was married to her first husband Brian Austin Green, but as the actor shared, the longtime couple and parents had been quietly separated since the end of 2019, and sparks began to fly between Fox and MGK months later after the pair started out as friends.

Early in their relationship, Megan Fox starred in MGK’s music video for “Bloody Valentine” and over the summer, they made their relationship social media official. The rest is history; the pair often refer to each other as the other’s “twin flame” and now they are getting ready to say “I do.” Congrats to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly for the exciting milestone!