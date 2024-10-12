Andrew Garfield On The Amazing Reaction He Had When Finding Out About The Viral Horse Meme In His Movie With Florence Pugh

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh are the stars of the new A24 film, We Live In Time . The emotional drama centers around a couple whose relationship faces hardship when unforeseen challenges enter their lives. While the film features two of Hollywood’s buzziest actors, the movie stars aren’t taking center stage when it comes to the poster. That's because one of the initial posters included a crazy-looking carousel horse that really takes over the image, and now Garfield is revealing his reaction to finding out the horse went viral .

The Social Network actor recently sat down with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show , and the duo discussed his project on the 2024 movie schedule. Despite the emotional content of the movie, it was overshadowed on the poster by the carousel horse, and this was not lost on the talk show host or Garfield.

Colbert acknowledged that he was dying to ask the Oscar nominee about this and if he had any idea the horse would go super viral. In response, the actor said that he did have some inkling when he saw the image the first time, but he initially brushed it off. He said:

I see this image, and I think, ‘Maybe I’m the only one that will notice this insane horse. It feels like we’re in his poster, in a way. No, I’m probably being overly sensitive. No one else will see it.

Shortly after seeing the poster, Garfield explained that he left for a silent retreat in Northern California where he did not have access to his phone for six days. After leaving the retreat, he was bombarded by many messaging him about this carousel horse, and how viral it had become . He finally opened up social media and thought the whole thing was as funny as everyone else did. He continued:

I see all the memes, which are just, I was crying with laughter in the departure lounge. So I guess other people noticed it.

Garfield has not only embraced the horse by chatting about it on talk shows, he has also incorporated it into his wardrobe. He was spotted out in New York City wearing a denim jacket with a small patch of the horse, which is an adorable and hilarious way to acknowledge his unlikely co-star. He also gifted Stephen Colbert his own carousel horse shirt at the end of his interview, so the host could further get in on the joke.

I’m obsessed with this running gag, honestly. And, now, I’m curious to see if Florence Pugh's next iconic red carpet look will also include the horse .

I’m glad Garfield also had a sense of humor about the whole thing, as he's clearly not bothered by the “insane horse” overshadowing him and his co-star on the poster. I don’t think this will distract people from the movie either, especially with the A-listers attached to the project. If anything, it draws more attention to the film, and hopefully will create awareness that encourages more people to go to theaters.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s a hilarious image and brings some joy into the promotion of such a serious movie, and sometimes, levity like this is crucial.