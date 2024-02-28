A Timeline Of Florence Pugh's Best Fashion Moments

Like her Dune: Part Two co-stars , Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, red carpet looks from Florence Pugh are always a major fashion moment. From being a pioneer of the sheer trend to rocking edgy and experimental looks, the Midsommar actress has proven herself as a fashion icon.

So, with Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two on the 2024 movie schedule , and considering all the fashionable fits Pugh has rocked while promoting the film, let’s take a look back at the timeline of her greatest fashion moments.

(Image credit: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Florence Pugh Attended The 2020 Oscars In A Fun And Frilly Gown

When the 2020 Oscar nominations came out, Greta Gerwig’s Little Women received six of them, including one for Florence Pugh, who played Amy. This was the actress’s first nomination and first time attending the ceremony, and boy did she do it in style.

Wearing a teal Louis Vuitton dress that featured a skirt made of ruffles, per Vogue , the dress was perfect for her first nomination, and it totally fit the vibe of Little Women. Along with the beautiful dress that featured a high-low skirt, Pugh wore matching strappy heels, a matching belt, and gorgeous silver jewelry.

Overall, this was a fit both Florence Pugh and Amy March would be proud of.

(Image credit: Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Florence Pugh Rocked A Sheer Pink Dress That Broke The Internet

Easily, the most viral and game-changing look Florence Pugh has ever worn was her internet-breaking sheer pink Valentino gown from the summer of 2022. While the dress was met with backlash because you could see her nipples, there were also so, so many who fell in love with the look. Overall, this neon pink gown that she paired with matching pink heels was the topic of conversation for weeks. And I would go as far as to say it’s the look that cemented the actress as a fearless fashion icon.

Following her wearing this dress, Pugh’s name became synonymous with Valentino, she’s even the face of the brand now. It helped jumpstart her partnership with the designer brand and its creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Since then, as you’ll see by the looks below, she’s continued to work with him to create daring and dazzling ensembles.

(Image credit: Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Image)

Florence Pugh Showed Up In Venice Wearing A Fun Purple Sweat-Set

Despite the drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling in 2022, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde, there’s no doubt that everyone working on this film showed up to its premiere events in style. Most notably, the Venice Film Festival premiere saw the most viral moments when it came to the alleged drama, however, it also contained the best fashion moments.

For example, when Pugh arrived in Italy, she was in head-to-toe Valentino, per People , and she was looking fab. The matching purple set made up of shorts, a sports-bra-like top and an oversized button-down was sporty and cozy, and she paired matching purple heels, a lilac purse, black sunglasses and some gold jewelry.

This look made waves for two reasons. One being the actress didn’t attend the movie’s press conference, because she was working on Dune: Part Two, but she arrived fashionably late. The other was that this look was stunning.

(Image credit: Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Florence Pugh Sparkled At The Venice Film Festival’s Premiere Of Don’t Worry Darling

Staying in Venice for a bit longer, after missing the press conference, Florence Pugh attended the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling wearing another Valentino gown. Embracing Old Hollywood glam for her make-up and hair, the actress wore a gorgeous black sheer dress that featured tons of silver stars. Under that, she wore a black undergarment, and she paired the dress with black heels that featured feathers on the ankles.

(Image credit: Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Continuing To Make The Sheer Trend Her Own, Florence Pugh Wore An Etherial Green Gown

Throughout the second half of 2022 and all of 2023, Florence Pugh consistently rocked so many epic sheer looks. From the see-through skirt to a gold sequined sheer look , the Black Widow actress has made this trend her own time after time.

However, this '70s-inspired ethereal see-through green gown she wore to a Tiffany & Co. event in April of 2023 was truly everything. Made by Valentino, of course, Pugh rocked the blue carpet by showing off the dress’ movement. That mixed with the gorgeous necklace she had and her chic blonde bob made for a stunning and incredibly memorable fashion moment.

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

2023’s Met Gala Showed Off Florence Pugh’s Experimental Side

Making her Met Gala debut, as well as showing off her shaved head for the first time, Florence Pugh took on one of the biggest nights in fashion in major style. Wearing Valentino, again, the actress and the brand’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli walked up the iconic steps together.

The two have become close friends, and after the Gala, Pugh shared a sweet exchange with him. Time after time, Pugh and Piccioli have proven to be a creative match made in heaven. During the Met Gala, they cemented that fact as the Dune: Part Two actress wore a gorgeous white gown that featured a long black ribbon tying the two pieces of the top together. They then complimented it with diamond jewels and a tall crown made of black feathers.

We’ve learned to always expect the unexpected from Florence Pugh and Pierpaolo Piccioli, and this look helped show not only that, but when they work together they create magic.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Florence Pugh Shared Her Unique Take On The Corset Look At The 2024 BAFTAs

When the 2024 BAFTAs came around, Florence Pugh killed it again. However, instead of sharing another take on a sheer dress, she hopped on a different trend, the corset look. Her take on the corset gown was more daring than some, as the Harris Reed ensemble featured a plunging neckline and a metallic silver corset.

Considering the release of Dune: Part Two was very close to this award show, the fit is also giving major sci-fi vibes, which I love. Overall, the silver corset was contrasted by the black flowy fabric perfectly, and the silver detailing that ran up her chest and around her neck helped emphasize just how unique this outfit was.