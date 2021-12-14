What’s Going On Now With That Vineyard Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Had Been Fighting Over In Divorce?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have had a lengthy and public divorce spanning the course of 5 years and a whole lot of money . This makes sense seeing as they have needed to work out the custody of 6 kids , which is complicated enough on its own, and had a number of assets together to split up . One such asset is the French vineyard Chateau Miravel, and there’s now some pretty interesting things happening over in wine country.

Angelina Jolie previously sold off her share of Chateau Miravel, and although Brad Pitt still only retains 50% of the business, he’s now doing a lot more than making the Rosé the vineyard is known for . According to People , Pitt is pursuing the title of recording studio executive as he revitalizes a famous studio that has been gathering dust on the grounds of his vineyard.

Apparently the recording studio in question was built by the owner of the grounds in 1977, French jazz pianist Jacques Loussier, and contains what was the first solid-state mixing board in France. The studio was one that pioneered the industry in France and there are plenty of iconic tracks that were recorded there.

Part of Pink Floyd’s legendary album The Wall along with WAHM’s “Careless Whisper” were products of Studio Miravel, and it’s Brad Pitt’s wish to reopen the studio with a new and improved look while also modernizing the equipment that have not been used for at least 10 years.

Brad Pitt is reportedly joined by French music producer Damien Quintard, who won an Emmy for his work on the Baku Olympic Games Open Ceremony and was on Forbes 30 Under 30 for France last year. The two have signed a joint partnership that has allowed them to renovate the studio together, creating a space that makes for optimal sound for recording anywhere in the studio.

Now called Miravel Studios instead of its previous Studio Miravel, Brad Pitt’s new venture has separated itself from the celebrated studio it once was while still keeping its strong bones intact. In addition to all the renovations and modernizations happening, apparently Miravel Studios will have a distinct social media presence that will keep fans in the loop of what is happening, and maybe even who is stepping through the doors to record.

Brad Pitt has been successful in many different industries, from his obviously accredited ongoing acting career to being a pretty substantial film producer with his and Jennifer Aniston’s production company Plan B Productions. Now that Pitt is doubling down on his Vineyard and bringing new life into the attached music studio, he’s got a pretty rounded out skill set.

Brad Pitt and Damien Quintard plan to open the doors of Miravel Studios to recording artists for the first time in over a decade this coming Summer. It sounds like the French recording studio is fit for pretty much any type of music and won’t be limiting itself of talent just based on genre, just as Pitt isn’t limited himself on industries he has a hand in.