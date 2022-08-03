Brad Pitt Opens Up About His Daughter Shiloh And That Epic Video That Went Viral

Kids sure do grow up fast, as the saying goes. And apparently, it’s no different for former Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who legally separated in 2019 but still share six kids together. While their son Maddox continues to pursue his triple major in South Korea, their eldest daughter Zahara is heading to a prestigious HBCU in the fall. 16-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is on a decidedly different path, though, as seen by her turn in the epic dance video that went viral in June. Pitt has lately opened up about the youngins’ moves amidst promoting his latest film Bullet Train.

But first, the video. For those who missed it, the prestigious Millennium Dance Complex, where Shiloh Jolie-Pitt studies at, released a showcase of their dancers performing to Doja Cat’s hit song “Vegas” on YouTube. The prodigy of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was among the featured talent – yet interestingly, after the rare sighting of her blew up on the Internet, the clip now has Shiloh’s segment at the 2:28-mark blurred out completely. Nevertheless, it still has life over on the TikTok platform, thanks to eagle-eyed fans who managed to capture the moment.

Evidently, Shiloh’s dad is in much agreement with the Internet’s assessment that she has some serious aptitude for choreography. Brad Pitt skipped wearing a skirt in favor of a lime green suit for the latest Bullet Train red carpet premiere on August 1, but he didn’t skip out on the praise when talking about one of his kids. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 58-year-old actor was candid about the viral video, saying,

It brings a tear to the eye, yeah, very beautiful.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt technically have a total of three Academy Awards and five Golden Globes between them for their acting and producing roles alone, so it’s not quite so surprising that one of their offspring is expressing themselves creatively. However, Pitt admitted to the outlet that he is actually rather surprised by Shiloh’s dancing. He said,

I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.

So modest he is, am I right? He might be Mr. Two-Left-Feet at home, but on the screen, Brad Pitt remains one of the best leading men in Hollywood. In Cinemablend’s review of the action/comedy Bullet Train, our Eric Eisenberg noted that Pitt playing the part of a hitman named “Ladybug” was a palpably joyful performance. (And most other reviews highlight Pitt as one of the film’s better attributes as well.)

And yet, despite both Brad Pitt and his kids showcasing their talent to much acclaim, the former is facing no shortage of legal issues at the moment with his ex-wife. Namely, he was having to push back against Angelina Jolie’s bid for sole custody of their younger kids, to include Shiloh. But the Wanted actress ultimately won that lengthy battle in court last October.

His supposed “hatred” toward Angelina Jolie as a result of the custody situation is what allegedly led to their currently ongoing winery dispute. Brad Pitt decided to sue Jolie for selling off her shares in the previously joint business without purportedly getting the necessary approval. Although, according to one report, Pitt’s relationship with his six kids is holding up amidst the drama, and his recent gushing about Shiloh only seems to prove it.

Bullet Train officially comes out in theaters on August 5 as part of the 2022 movie schedule. For more behind the scenes intel on the flick – such as the importance of super tight spaces, filming during the height of the pandemic and the John Wick 4 connection – check out our exclusive interviews with Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and more now.