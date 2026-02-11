Anna Wintour Had Heard About The It Ends With Us Kerfuffle. See The 'Brave' Message She Sent Blake Lively

Despite its release being back in 2024, It Ends With Us continues to make headlines. This is largely thanks to the legal drama surrounding the book to screen adaptation (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription). Plenty of celebrities have been roped in since Blake Lively filed a complaint against Wayfarer Studios, and now an e-mail Anna Wintour sent her about the drama has surfaced as a result of the ongoing legal saga.

Justin Baldoni's defamation suit against both Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds has resulted in more eyes on the situation, as well as various celebrities being brought up as a result of their communication with the Gossip Girl star. E-mail correspondance between Wintour and Lively have recently gone viral (via DeuxMoi), with the fashion icon reportedly messaging her:

Blake that was a very brave and moving film and the rooftop scene is brilliant. Knowing how hard a situation it was for you made me especially proud of you. All my love (and the gold dress stunning) Anna.

It's pretty on brand that, even in the midst of a conversation about It Ends With Us' serious messaging, Anna Wintour snuck in a compliment about Blake Lively's fashion. She is the former editor-in-chief of Vogue after all.

This is just the latest example of a powerful Hollywood figure weighing in on the drama between Lively and Baldoni. A number of names have been roped into the situation, including pop star Taylor Swift, whose friendship with her has reportedly suffered as a result. While Wintour isn't expected to be seriously tied to the legal situation, this shows just how many people Blake spoke to about her disagreements with Justin Baldoni.

While It Ends With Us told an emotional story about domestic violence and generational trauma, the movie is now mostly synonymous with the beef between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. The 38 year-old actress made a number of allegations about her director/co-star, related to both comments he made about her appearance as well as the way they filmed romantic scenes together.

In response, Baldoni lawyered up and filed a defamation suit, claiming that Lively and Reynolds attempted to intimidate him with their influence and famous friends. While the defamation case was tossed out by a judge, his legal team continues to fire on all cylinders. As such, there's no indication that the current battle between the two leads of It Ends With Us will actually end anytime soon.

Folks who have been following the story are curious to see if the two actors actually end up in court, and if they'll each take the stand. We'll jut have to wait and see how things shake out. For now, It Ends With Us streaming on Netflix.