More Texts Drop In Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Suit, And Jameela Jamil's ‘Bizarre Villain Act’ Comments Don't Hold Back

t Ends with Us may have been released in the summer of 2024, but the drama between its two leading actors, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni (who also directed the feature film), remains ongoing. It all started when Lively filed a legal complaint against Baldoni and his production company alleging on-set misconduct, which then led to her filing a lawsuit, with the case set to go to trial in May. Earlier this week, leaked texts emerged of fellow It Ends with Us star Jenny Slate slamming Baldoni, and now there’s a fresh round of texts has The Good Place and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law actor Jameela Jamil not holding back in her assessment about what’s been happening between Baldoni and Lively.

As with Slate’s texts, Jamil’s leaked texts come from court documents tied to the impending Lively/Baldoni trial, this time shared by The Daily Mail. Although Jamil did not work on It Ends with Us, she was in communication with Jennifer Abel, Justin Baldoni’s publicist, in August 2024, i.e. the same month the movie came out and when the allegations of Baldoni’s “difficult” behavior started to come out. The text messages between Jamil and Abel included them reacting to a TikTok video involving Blake Lively, with Abel writing:

I want to officially incorporate nightmare c**t and demon c**t into my vocabulary; UNBELIEVABLE; She's doing this to herself

This commentary was part of Jennifer Abel and Jameela Jamil taking issue with the “tone-deaf” way Blake Lively was promoting It Ends with Us, namely how she was seemingly making light of the book-to-screen adaptation’s exploration of domestic violence. Jamil responded to Abel’s text:

She's a suicide bomber at this point

Then the conversation transitioned into Jameela Jamil and Jennifer Abel talking about the allegations that had emerged against Justin Baldoni at the time. For context, The Daily Mail recapped that sources told them back then that the filmmaker was “chauvinistic” and “borderline abusive” on the It Ends with Us set. Jamil texted about those claims:

At least borderline abusive is out there so she can't go in with predator

From there, Jamil and Abel went back and forth about a “survivors link” Blake Lively put on social media, i.e. where the Gossip Girl alum provided a web link and phone number for people to seek help from the National Domestic Violence Hotline. This was seemingly done as damage control over the perception that, again, she wasn’t taking the domestic violence themes in It Ends with Us seriously. Jamil described this post “So cold; Just some stats and a link,” and when Abel later said that she hated Lively “so much,” Jamil texted back:

I’ve never seen such a bizarre villain act before

This text exchange happened four months before Blake Lively filed her legal complaint against Justin Baldoni, where she accused him of sexual harassment and hiring a PR firm to launch a smear campaign against her. Baldoni denied these allegations, and in addition to suing The New York Times for defamation, he countersued Lively, Ryan Reynolds (her husband) and others for $400 million over alleged defamation, extortion and other reasons. However, by June 2025, the countersuit was dismissed, and the NYT lawsuit was later dropped, too.

With Blake Lively’s against Justin Baldoni going to trial on May 18, you can be sure this legal saga will continue getting extensive media coverage. As the time of publication, Jameela Jamil hasn’t issued any response about these text messages.