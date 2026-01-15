Justin Baldoni Explained Why Blake Lively Apparently Called Her Home Office 'Buckingham Palace'

It may be a new year full of drama-free upcoming book adaptations to look forward to, but Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal matters have yet to be settled, and will continue when they go to trial this May. While we await their court date, some past comments from Baldoni about Lively have just been revealed.

Back in October, when Justin Baldoni had his deposition, the It Ends With Us star and director shared some comments about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ at-home office at their New York City penthouse. In his words:

She used to call it Buckingham Palace, as she said, because so many celebrities walked through there. I think that was her office in her penthouse apartment, which was the place that Ms. Lively requested all of our meetings be.

This come from a transcript of the deposition that was recently obtained by People. According to Blake Lively's co-star in the Colleen Hoover bestseller, her home office is so star-studded that it’s earned a pretty glitzy codename between her and Reynolds.

The couple’s social circle is definitely full of big names, as one or both of them are friends with the likes of Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman, Gigi Hadid, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Sandra Bullock, Salma Hayek, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rob McElhenny to name a few. Lively and Reynolds do a lot of business as producers and their various businesses, like Reynolds’ marketing firm Maximum Effort and co-owning the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC, not to mention brand deals.

At the time of Justin Baldoni’s comments, he was fighting for his countersuit against Lively and Reynolds, which was formally thrown out a month later. In response to the move, Baldoni’s lawyer said the legal team would remain “fully committed to pursuing the truth through every legal and factual avenue available and look forward to our day in court.” Baldoni’s countersuit was in response to Lively’s lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and retaliation toward Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios.

Aside from these Buckingham Palace comments, Blake Lively’s at-home office in New York City has been brought up a few times before during Baldoni’s legal action. In another piece of information that came out of an unsealed email filed by Baldoni, the Wayfarer team claimed that Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman witnessed Ryan Reynolds chastising Baldoni for “fat-shaming” his wife in the very office while in the middle of the production of It Ends With Us, for example.

Looking forward to Lively and Baldoni’s trial date, which was postponed from its original date on March 9 due to the judge having two criminal trials that take "precedent" will instead take place on May 18, 2026. Ahead of that, the next scheduled hearing date is set for January 22.

All the while, another one of Colleen Hoover’s books, Reminders Of Him, is on the 2026 movie schedule for March 13.