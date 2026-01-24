How Ryan Reynolds Apparently Shaded Justin Baldoni In Message Sent To It Ends With Us Author
More details are coming from unsealed documents.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will soon be going to court due to Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni, who co-directed and starred alongside her in 2024’s It Ends with Us. In the lead-up to that, a number of legal documents have been unsealed, revealing personal correspondences between people connected to the production. Among the comments shared are some that came from Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds. The Canadian actor reportedly wrote a letter to author Colleen Hoover, in which he blasted Baldoni.
What Did Ryan Reynolds Say About Justin Baldoni In The Message?
While not credited on It Ends with Us, Ryan Reynolds (49) reportedly tinkered with the film’s script a bit, as he apparently wrote that rooftop scene. It’s also been alleged that Reynolds had his share of issues with Justin Baldoni (41) as well and that he even used the filmmaker as the basis for the Nicepool character in Deadpool & Wolverine. Now, as shared by Us Weekly, newly released documents show that Reynolds didn’t mince words about Baldoni when reaching out to IEWU author Colleen Hoover (46) after the film’s release:
Reynolds isn’t the only person to have criticized Baldoni as revealed by the newly unsealed documents. Other docs showed that cast member Jenny Slate was critical of Baldoni as well, as she called him “the most intense narcissist” and said, at the time, that she wanted to be distanced from him amid their press obligations. As for Reynolds’ sentiments, they don’t definitively confirm or deny Baldoni was the inspiration for Nicepool. However, Reynolds’ take on the director seemingly matches up with aspects of the Marvel character.
How Did Nicepool Get Involved In This Legal Conflict?
In January 2025, fans began to draw comparisons between Justin Baldoni and Nicepool (portrayed by Ryan Reynolds) on social media. Many noted that the Wade Wilson variant – like Baldoni – sported longer hair and shared pro-feminist views. The character also makes comments about Ladypool (played by Blake Lively) who just had a baby. And, in real life, Baldoni allegedly made inappropriate comments about Lively after she had a baby. Baldoni – who was suing Reynolds, Lively and more in early 2025 for alleged extortion, defamation and more – made a legal amendment to his suit and claimed Nicepool was used to insult him.
Additionally, in the film, Nicepool is killed by Lively’s Ladypool. On top of that, in a development that linked Marvel Studios to It Ends with Us, the actor credited for playing Nicepool was “Gordon Reynolds,” who also received a special thanks credit on IEWU. Baldoni’s team initially sought to have Marvel release all documents related to the MCU character but, once Baldoni’s suit was thrown out, that request became null and void.
Blake Lively initially filed a legal complaint against Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, in December 2024. With that, Lively accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her while they filmed their movie and later launching a smear campaign against her. Lively eventually formally filed suit against Baldoni, who denied the claims and then filed his since-dismissed countersuit valued at $400 million.
With comments still surfacing as documents continue to be opened, it’s hard to say what other messages might be divulged in connection with the Lively/Baldoni case. It also remains to be seen if any concrete details involving Nicepool will reach the surface. For now, know that the trial involving Baldoni and Lively will begin on May 18, 2026.
